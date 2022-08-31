Google is reportedly prepping to offer higher quality Bluetooth LE Audio support on the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel 7a smartphones. 9to5Google has revealed these new findings.

The recently released Android 13 OS brought support for the Bluetooth LE Audio standard. This standard comprises a myriad of notable innovations. However, Android will not fully support these changes right off the bat.

Bluetooth LE Audio support is likely to improve the efficiency of the next-generation TWS earbuds. Phones usually bridge the audio from one true wireless earbud to the other.

However, the innovation will enable your smartphone to deliver audio to both earbuds at the same time. Aside from this, Auracast will allow speakers, headphones, and other receivers to play the same audio from a single source.

In addition to that, Bluetooth LE enhances battery efficiency, unlike Bluetooth Classic. However, the most notable improvement is the addition of the LC3 audio codec. This newfangled audio codec can compress audio more efficiently than the Bluetooth Classic audio options. LC3 can be adjusted to consume more or fewer data per your needs. This capability can compensate for interference while on the go.

You can configure other audio codecs to use data as needed as well. However, both devices should support the same codecs and have the same quality settings for audio to be sent and correctly played.

For instance, if you are using headphones that support Qualcomm's aptX HD or Bluetooth Classic codecs, you need to ensure that your phone supports it too. Google recently rolled out an Android codec update.

This code change allows phones to have "higher bandwidth" or "higher quality" options than Android 13 offers by default. It is plain to see that the code change is meant to bring improvements to the upcoming Pixel phones.

Some hawk-eyed Googlers claim this is specifically in preparation for the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel 7a smartphones. The Android code change includes an XML file dubbed "le_audio_codec_setting.xml."

According to some Googlers, this XML file is linked to 'P22' and 'P23a'. The P22 refers to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, while P23a alludes to an upcoming Pixel 7a model. In other words, the latest Pixel phones will support the new Bluetooth LE Audio feature.

The word on the street is that Google added the LC3 codec support via the Tensor 2 chipset. The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are tipped to launch alongside the Pixel Watch sometime in October.