Google is sparing no effort to create hype around the upcoming Pixel 7 series smartphones. The lineup will comprise a vanilla Pixel 7 model and a higher-end Pixel 7 Pro variant. Sticking to the tradition of announcing new devices at the developer conference, the company unveiled the Pixel 7 series at the recently concluded Google I/O 2022.

Notably, Google showed off a myriad of promotional pictures of the upcoming devices' camera visor. As if that weren't enough, a new Google Pixels 7 series hands-on video has surfaced online, courtesy of Unbox Therapy. The hands-on video gives us a glimpse into the phones' awe-inspiring design before they go official this fall. However, it is worth mentioning that the phones shown in the video are both prototypes.

To recall, a Google Pixel 7 prototype was spotted on eBay in May. Regrettably, these models do not boot the Android operating system. Despite this restriction, a slew of vital information has been divulged in the hands-on video.

Notably, the bootloader screen replaces the Android display. This is a major sign that the Pixel 7 will ship with 8GB of Samsung's LPDDR5 RAM. It also confirms the presence of 128GB of onboard storage.

The Pro version, on the other hand, could get 12GB of Micron's LPDDR5 RAM. The higher-end model will reportedly offer 256GB of internal storage capacity. The video does not shed light on the type of chipset that will be powering up the device.

However, past leaks claim that the Pixel 7 will pack an upgraded version of Google's own Tensor processor under the hood. The camera module features oval cutouts that encompass sensors on each visor.

The most notable difference is that the Pixel 7 is more compact than its precursor, the Pixel 6. The Pixel 6 is 74.92mm wide, while the Pixel 7 is 73.2mm. Also, the Pixel 7 weighs 195 grams, which is 10 grams lighter than the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 7 Pro appears to be of the same size but could get thinner. It weighs nearly the same as the previous model. However, it is 76.68mm wide, while the previous model is 75.89mm wide. Unbox Therapy found that the Pixel 7 Pro measures 8.82mm, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro measured 9.02mm.