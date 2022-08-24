The Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone's official-looking live images and key specifications have surfaced online. A Facebook seller allegedly sent a customer a prototype model of the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro instead of the already available Pixel 6 Pro.

A Twitter user recently claimed that one of their acquaintance recently received the Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone. They had originally placed an order for the Pixel 6 Pro.

The Facebook Marketplace vendor, however, accidentally sent the Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype instead. The somewhat convincing photos give fans a glimpse into the handset's familiar design.

The alleged Google Pixel 7 Pro device boots Android 13 OS. Moreover, the photos showcase the rear camera module of the handset in all its glory.

Much to the delight of selfie addicts, the Google Pixel 7 series smartphones are said to support 4K selfie capabilities. According to the Twitter user, they were recompensed with a remote delete instruction.

However, the search engine giant has neither confirmed nor denied this information. Some reports claimed Google had removed the Android 13 update from the device, which is now locked on the bootloader.

Latest leaks also suggest that the Pixel 6 Pro successor will sport a Samsung S6E3HC4 display. Furthermore, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will reportedly provide a screen resolution of 1,440×3,120 pixels.

The screen will support maximum brightness of 600 nits in the Manual mode. Users can reportedly reach a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits by switching to Auto mode.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will probably pack the second-generation Google Tensor SoC. This system on a chip employs Cortex-A55 processors to ensure background operations use less power.

Meanwhile, reliable leaker Jon Prossor claimed that the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would likely be released on October 13. Pre-orders, on the other hand, would possibly go up on October 6, which is also the event could possibly be held.

As for the launch date, Google is likely to schedule it around September, especially after the tech giant tweeted a cryptic equation that resulted in the number 9 as the outcome, which suggests that Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be revealed in full at a launch event next month.