Apple is on the verge of hosting its Far Out event, where the company will be unveiling a myriad of new products, including the iPhone 14 series, Watch 8, and more. Now, noted Apple tracker Mark Gurman suggests that the AirPods Pro 2 will also go official at the impending Apple launch event.

Past leaks implied that the much-awaited AirPods Pro 2 would launch in 2022. However, there was no solid evidence indicating that the audio device's launch was right around the corner. This is the first time the AirPods Pro launch date has been tipped.

Meanwhile, Apple is still mum on its plan to launch the true wireless earbuds later this month. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman predicts that the AirPods Pro is slated to "update a model."

To recall, the original AirPods Pro went on its first sale in October 2019. Gurman claimed, in 2021, that Apple would unveil a new AirPods Pro 2. Now, Bloomberg's popular tech reporter has exclusively learned from sources that the AirPods Pro 2 will make its debut on Wednesday.

Notably, the AirPods Pro 2 has been subject to a lot of speculations. Some reports suggest that the upcoming audio device will boast notable upgrades. For instance, it will reportedly pack the next generation H1 processor from Apple.

Furthermore, the true wireless earbuds could support ALAC (Apple's Lossless Audio Codec). Bluetooth 5.2 support could be in the offing as well. For those unaware, Bluetooth 5.2 uses an LC3 codec to ensure seamless transmission of audio.

In addition to this, the AirPods Pro 2 could adopt an in-ear wing tip design. In other words, the earbuds could draw inspiration from the Beats Fit Pro for their outward appearance.

Moreover, the charging case of the new AirPods Pro 2 will make a sound when you're searching for it using Apple's Find My app. More details regarding the AirPods Pro 2 were leaked recently in the form of leaked CAD files, courtesy of AppleInsider's Andrew O'Hara.

The images show a speaker grille at the bottom, which allows the AirPods Pro 2 case to be included in Apple's Find My network. It will reportedly play sound when it is in range and let you easily locate the earbuds. Aside from this, there's a lanyard hook that lets users attach their AirPods charging case to a keychain.