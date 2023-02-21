Google unveiled the Pixel 7 series of smartphones during the Made by Google event last year. The lineup comprises the standard Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The Pixel 7 series duo brings multiple upgrades over their predecessors. For instance, the handsets pack the latest Tensor G2 chip under the hood.

Aside from this, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sport better screens and house improved cameras compared to the Pixel 6 series. However, the Pixel 7 series does not support 5G standards. The handsets reportedly support only 5G Release 15 rather than the latest 5G standard.

To those unaware, 5G Release 15 is the previously released 3GPP standard. Engineering organization 3GPP develops protocols for mobile telecommunications and derives standards for 5G connectivity. These standards are then rolled out in the form of "releases."

To recall, 3GPP launched its first-ever standard dubbed Release 15 back in 2018. The organisation launched Release 16 in 2020. According to a report by 9To5Google, the Pixel 7 series is still on the 3GPP Release 15, unlike most newly launched smartphones.

The recently unveiled Galaxy S23 series smartphones support the latest Release 16. Qualcomm says Release 16 brings a myriad of enhancements to foundational aspects of the 5G system. It enhances the coverage, power, reliability, latency, ease of deployment, reliability, and more. The Release 16 is compatible with the Snapdragon X65 and the X70 modem, which went official last year.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones use the Exynos 5300 modem from Samsung. This modem can support Release 16. So, it is safe to assume that the Pixel 7 series smartphones will get the latest 5G standard support with the Android 14 OS, which is expected to roll out later this year.

It is worth mentioning here that 5G Release 17 was announced in July 2022. However, the highly anticipated Release 18 isn't likely to be launched until 2024. Qualcomm's recently unveiled Snapdragon X75 supports 5G Release 17, as well as 5G Release 18. Notably, the Snapdragon X75 modem was launched just earlier this month.