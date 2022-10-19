Google unveiled its Pixel 7 series smartphones earlier this month. The lineup features the standard Pixel 7 and the higher-end Pixel 7 Pro models.

Google fans have been heaping praises on the latest Pixel 7 duo since their arrival. So, the search engine giant is understandably prepping to launch a bigger and better Pixel 7 series model.

However, Google hasn't officially confirmed this piece of information yet. Regardless, the upcoming Pixel 7 series device is tipped to carry the Pixel 7 Ultra moniker.

Although the American tech giant is still mum on its plan to launch an Ultra model, key details about the purported handset have started surfacing online. The Pixel 7 Ultra will reportedly house a mammoth 1-inch camera sensor on the back.

To recap, developer Kuba Wojciechowski first hinted at the existence of an Ultra model in the Pixel 7 lineup. Kuba discovered an alleged source code for the Pixel 7 series featuring a device codenamed Lynx.

Moreover, Google Lynx was spotted with the identifier L10. In his earlier tweets, Kuba predicted the Pixel 7 Ultra would come with three rear-mounted cameras.

Notably, the Ultra model will get a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 main sensor. Also, he claims the size of this primary camera will be 1/1.31 inches, and it will have 1.2um pixels.

Aside from this, the Ultra will feature a 1/1.3 inch 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor. This will probably serve as the telephoto camera. Lastly, there will be a 13MP selfie camera that will double up as the ultra-wide angle lens.

Taking to his Twitter account, tipster Ice Universe has confirmed that a Google Pixel 7 Ultra model is in the works. However, IC claims the device will come with a 1-inch rear-mounted sensor, contrary to Kuba's prediction.

It is currently unclear whether Samsung is already working on the alleged 1-inch sensor. Interestingly, Sony recently released a similar sensor. So, it is safe to assume Sony will supply Google with this huge primary rear camera.

Equally reliable tipster Digital Chat Station recently indicated that Google could collaborate with Foxconn to manufacture the Pixel 7 Ultra. DCS also suggests the device will come with a 50MP Sony IMX787 telephoto lens.