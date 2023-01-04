Google unveiled the Pixel 7 series smartphones at the Made by Google event last year. The company's latest flagship series comprises the standard Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The word on the street is that the American tech firm is planning to launch a Pixel 6a successor dubbed the Pixel 7a. However, Google is still mum on its plan to launch a more affordable Pixel 7 series phone.

Despite the lack of an official announcement, the rumour mill continues to churn out speculations around the purported Pixel 7a smartphone. Now, a hands-on video of the Pixel 7a has popped up on the internet.

The leaked video suggests that the upcoming mid-ranger boasts a feature that all Pixel fans missed on the Pixel 6a. To recap, some official-looking Pixel 7a design renders surfaced online back in November.

Despite carrying a more affordable price tag, the Pixel 7a seems to retain the design language of the pricier Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The rear panel of the budget phone has a new metal visor that houses two cameras inside a cutout.

However, the Pixel 7a bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor from the front. In the leaked video, it looks like someone got their hands on the black colour variant of the Pixel 7a.

Pixel 7a hands on by a Vietnamese person on Facebook, can confirm 90Hz is therehttps://t.co/YhuCl7kfpe pic.twitter.com/qViNpbWS1E — No name (@chunvn8888) January 3, 2023

The leaked video shows off the phone from all sides. Notably, the alleged Pixel 7a adopts the design revealed in the previous leak. Moreover, the phone's settings menu confirms it is a Pixel 7a.

The user heads straight to the phone's display settings, where we can see the option to choose a 90Hz refresh rate. The search engine was criticized for offering only a 60Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 6a.

The screen features a punch-hole cutout in the center for the selfie camera. The phone's screen is also surrounded by thick bezels. Regrettably, the video does not shed light on the handset's hardware.

Still, earlier reports claim the Pixel 7a could pack a Google Tensor G2 chip. Moreover, it will probably sport an OLED screen. Aside from this, the device will reportedly support wireless charging.

In other words, the Pixel 7a will bring some notable improvement in the display department over the current-gen Pixel 6a. The Google Pixel 7a will probably go official later this year. The Pixel 6a was launched in May 2022.