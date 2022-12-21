Google unveiled the Pixel 7 series duo at the Made by Google event earlier this year. The search engine giant's latest Pixel series phones continue to garner popularity among Google fans.

While it is still riding high on the success of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, a new leak suggests the American tech giant is already working on the next Pixel phones.

However, Google isn't likely to take the wraps off the Pixel 7 series successors anytime soon. The word on the street is that the company will first unveil the Pixel 7a at the impending Google I/O 2022 event.

So, it is safe to assume that Google will announce the Pixel 8 series in the second half of 2023. Also, the upcoming flagship lineup could comprise two variants including the vanilla Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

Despite the lack of an official announcement, the first set of Google Pixel 8 series leaks have popped up on the internet. According to noted leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro - codenamed Husky and Shiba - will support staggered HDR.

The feature will enable the camera sensor to capture multiple exposures simultaneously using the same pixels. The iPhones have Smart HDR that captures different exposure shots at various levels.

It then merges the best shots in real-time to provide a single image. Notably, this final image has the best dynamic range and superior details.

It will be interesting to see whether Google will adopt a similar technology for the Pixel 8 series smartphones. It is worth mentioning here that staggered HDR is usually better than normal HDR, which is supported by the Pixel 7 series.

Apparently, staggered HDR delivers better or at least the same results in less time. The Pixel 7 series' Samsung GN1 sensor does not support staggered HDR.

Wojciechowski discovered the mention of staggered HDR in the Google Camera Go app. The tipster claims the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will support the new feature.

In other words, the Pixel 8 series will come with a new sensor. It will probably get the GN2 sensor. Wojciechowski also suggests Google is working on a Pixel Tablet Pro model.

The Pro version of the purported tablet has the condename TangorPro. Regrettably, details about the Pixel Tablet Pro are few and far between at the moment.

More details about the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Tablet Pro are likely to pop up on the internet ahead of their rumoured launch.