A new Google Pixel 8 face unlock vulnerability has been discovered by a Reddit user, who claims the system may not be fool-proof. To recap, Google unveiled the latest Pixel 8 series smartphones at the Made by Google 2023 event.

The Pixel 8 duo has finally begun reaching customers after being officially unveiled earlier this month. While they are expected to get a whopping 7 years of Android and security updates, the two flagships had a rough start filled with problems.

Taking to Google's forum, some users reported that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models are struggling to launch Android Auto. Now, reports are claiming that the Face Unlock on the Pixel 8 has already been tricked.

Face Unlock on the Google Pixel 8: Is it fool-proof?

Starting with fingerprint scanners, biometric protection has become an inseparable part of our lives. Likewise, most modern smartphones adopt facial recognition technology. A considerable number of users switched from using fingerprint scanners to facial recognition because the latter is expected to offer enhanced security.

Even the iPhone Pro series uses this highly functional technology. Unsurprisingly, the recently unveiled Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones also feature it. However, a user on Reddit is now claiming that the Face Unlock system could be subject to misuse in some situations.

Apparently, the Face Unlock on their Pixel 8 phone was fooled by a sibling. According to the Reddit user, their brother was able to unlock their Pixel 8 Pro with Face Unlock, despite both looking "very different".

To recap, Google reintroduced Face Unlock with the Pixel 7 series last year. Notably, the search giant says the Pixel 8 series phones could use Face Unlock to authenticate payments. The affected user claims the Pixel 8 Pro believes that the brothers are twins even though they are not.

The Reddit user points out that they had not enabled the Extend Unlock in this case. To those unaware, the Extend Unlock feature can unlock trusted nearby Pixel devices. As a result, users do not have to manually unlock each device.

The Redditor also noted that the Face Unlock did not recognise their father. So, it is safe to say this could be an isolated incident. In other words, this may not be a serious security concern. It is worth noting that Google achieved a superior level of security with Face Unlock without using dedicated hardware.

There's a "less than 1 in 1,000,000" chance of a stranger unlocking your iPhone or iPad using Face ID. Apple says the chances of an accidental match is higher with kids or siblings under the age of thirteen "because their distinct facial features may not have fully developed."

However, multiple incidents in the past have proven that the use of dedicated hardware, like the one Apple uses with its Face ID on iPhone and iPad Pro models can be vulnerable to misuse as well in certain situations.