There's no dearth of speculations surrounding Google's first-ever tablet, dubbed the Pixel Tablet. The purported tablet was spotted online before its official unveiling.

The Google Pixel Tablet and its charging speaker dock have surfaced on the Facebook Marketplace. The search engine giant's highly anticipated tablet seems to draw inspiration from the Pixel 7 series duo.

Notably, the display of the Pixel Tablet bears a striking resemblance to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's Feathers collection. Aside from this, the leak gives us a glimpse into what appears to be the tablet's default app setup.

The search bar is available on top of the default apps such as Google Photos, Chrome, YouTube, and Gmail. The other two slots are reserved for suggestions.

The additional row of the default app setup houses the Play Store, Google Maps, and camera. Moreover, we can see the dual-pane Settings app for bigger displays.

The Pixel Tablet unit spotted on Facebook Marketplace is the 256GB storage variant. The device delivers a decent battery life of up to 16 hours at 70 per cent.

The Facebook Marketplace listing also showcases the rear panel of the Pixel Tablet in full glory. We can see the speaker grills and a USB-C port connected to the charging speaker dock.

The new leak also includes the charging speaker dock for the Pixel Tablet. The device looks similar to the base of the Nest Hub Max smart home display.

The charging speaker dock features a rectangular power adapter. The device can deliver a charging speed of 30W like its sibling.

Also, the charging speaker dock has a barrel connector. It has black screen bezels, and the body could probably be dark. Regrettably, the leaked photos do not confirm this speculation.

In October, the American tech firm announced that the Google Pixel Tablet would be up for grabs in multiple shades of nano-ceramic coating.

This coating will be used in the Pixel Tablet's back panel covering. The Pixel Tablet is also expected to debut all-new Google Discover and Assistant designs.

The device will reportedly get notable features such as Android 13 QPR2 preps desktop mode and a new back gesture. Lastly, the Facebook Marketplace listing could be a major sign that the Pixel Tablet will soon be headed to the market.