The feature-laden Google Pixel Buds A TWS earphones made their debut in July 2021. Despite offering a myriad of impressive features, the audio device doesn't cost a bomb. To recap, the Google Pixel Buds A were originally launched in Clearly White and Dark Olive colour options.

Now, the American tech giant has launched a third colour variant of the Google Pixel Buds A called Charcoal. Google unveiled the Pixel Buds A Charcoal colour option alongside the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch.

The new Charcoal colour option will set you back $99. Notably, they boast the same specs as the Dark Olive and Clearly White variants. You can head straight to the Google Store to pre-order the Charcoal Pixel Buds A-Series.

The Google Pixel Buds A is available in Charcoal colour option in the US, the UK, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Germany, France, and other countries. To recap, Google launched the Pixel Buds A as a more affordable Pixel Buds alternative.

The Pixel Buds A earbuds pack custom 12mm dynamic drivers. In other words, they are built to offer a crystal clear listening experience. Aside from this, the earbuds support Adaptive Sound. This feature detects ambient noise and adjusts volume levels accordingly.

Furthermore, the Pixel Buds A carries an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. They also offer seamless and fast connectivity via Bluetooth v5.0. On top of that, the earbuds can translate over a whopping 40 languages in real-time. However, this feature is available only on smartphones running Android 6.0 or later.

The Pixel Buds A also features beamforming mics. These microphones can minimize background noise to make the user's voice clearer during calls. Moreover, the earbuds offer up to five hours of battery life on a single charge.

The earbuds last an additional 24 hours with the charging case. According to Google, Pixel Buds A can offer up to 3 hours of playback time after 15 minutes of charging. The A-Series supports functions including skip/go back and play/pause.

On the downside, the earbuds do not offer an option to change the volume. Also, they do not support wireless capabilities. So, you need to rely only on USB-C charging.