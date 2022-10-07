Google hosted the Made by Google event on October 6. The search engine giant unveiled some exceptional products, including the Pixel 7 series smartphones, at the event.

Now, Samsung has come into the limelight ahead of its impending launch event next year. However, the Korean smartphone giant is still mum on the upcoming event's date and other details.

Nevertheless, earlier reports suggest Samsung will host the event in February 2023. Moreover, the company is expected to announce its next flagship series at the event.

In other words, the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S23 series could break cover next year. However, details about the Galaxy S22 lineup successors are few and far between.

Yet, reliable tipsters are sparing no effort to put the Galaxy S23 puzzle pieces into place. In line with this, a noted leaker has revealed details about the Galaxy S23 series colour options.

Past leaks suggest the Galaxy S23 series phones will pack Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Moreover, the base and the Plus models will likely retain the bump-less camera setup seen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Also, the Plus and the standard models are tipped to come with larger batteries. Moreover, they could feature an improved selfie camera. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will not likely get a major design overhaul.

Nevertheless, the Ultra model is tipped to house a mammoth 200MP camera on the back. As a result, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could turn out to be the best camera phone in 2023.

Overall, these leaks have given us an idea of what the Galaxy S23 series could offer regarding specs and design. Now, display industry insider Ross Young has taken things up a notch. He has revealed the colour options of the forthcoming flagship smartphones.

According to Young, the Galaxy S23 series smartphones will come in four eye-catching colours. This includes light pink, green, black, and beige. So, it looks like Samsung will ditch the white colour option for its latest S-series smartphones.

To recap, the Galaxy S22 series is available in a wide range of appealing colourways. You can choose between Red, Cream, Gold, Green, and Graphite colours. Alternatively, you can go for Phantom Black or Phantom White colour options.

Young has a reputation for being accurate with his leaks. However, there is a possibility that Samsung hasn't finalised anything yet. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how Samsung fans react to this limited colour palette.