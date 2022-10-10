Google announced a myriad of new software features with the Pixel 7 series at the Made by Google event. However, a new report suggests these features aren't likely to remain exclusive for a long time.

The recently unveiled features are reportedly headed to the Pixel 6 series duo and older Pixel smartphones. Google could use Feature Drop to bring the latest features to its previously launched handsets.

A report by PhoneArena claims Google is on the verge of bringing a few Pixel 7 series features to older Pixel-series smartphones. However, not all features will likely come to the Pixel 6 Pro.

This is barely surprising given that technology like Zoom Fusion uses the latest Tensor G2 chip, whereas the older Pixel smartphones pack previous-gen processors.

According to the report, Google is set to bring Guided Frame and Clear Calling features to older Pixel smartphones. For those unaware, Clear Calling reduces background noise during calls.

Moreover, the quick phrase functionality, which rejects incoming calls when you say "silence," is headed to older Pixel handsets. Also, Guided Frame is an accessibility feature that helps visually challenged users to take selfies.

The Real Tone improvements will extend to previously launched Pixel series smartphones as well. The Pixel 6 series smartphones will start supporting Spatial Audio when paired with the Pixel Buds Pro soon.

As if that weren't enough, Google is reportedly working on an improved At-a-Glance widget. Likewise, the Audio Message Transcription feature could be coming to pre-Tensor models, including the Pixel 4a. This feature efficiently transcribes audio on the phone.

The At-a-Glance widget will display a slew of new information on all Pixel models. For instance, it will now show which carousel you can go to collect your checked luggage. This is a major improvement considering it normally shows only flight and gate numbers.

Google could roll out these awe-inspiring features via a Feature Drop in December. Regrettably, the Feature Drop isn't likely to bring the much-awaited facial recognition feature to the Pixel 6 Pro. In fact, PhoneArena claims Google is mum on its plan to bring any Pixel 7 series feature to the Pixel 6 Pro.