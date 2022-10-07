Google took the tech world by storm during the Made by Google event, where the company unveiled its new products. Among a slew of other amazing devices, the company showed off its first-ever smartwatch.

Dubbed the Pixel Watch, Google's maiden smartwatch is undoubtedly built to impress. However, the Pixel Watch has a major drawback. It does not support Apple iPhones.

The Pixel Watch is scheduled for its first sale on October 13. Also, Google confirmed the Pixel Watch price is set at $350. Now, it is no secret that the Apple Watch is at the forefront of the smart wearable market.

However, many consumers aren't willing to shell out a lot of money on pricey wearables due to inflation. Notably, the Pixel Watch costs $100 more than the lowest-end Apple Watch series model.

Google smartwatch's limitation is in the OS compatibility department. The Pixel Watch works only with Android phones. So, market analysts suggest Google will face an uphill battle to dethrone Apple's well-received Watch lineup.

In the meantime, sales of the Apple Watch have declined since consumers are going for cheaper smartwatches. According to IDC's research manager Jitesh Ubrani, the market is not in as good shape as it used to be.

As a result, Ubrani suggests Google will have to dole out notable discounts to ensure decent sales of the Pixel Watch. Notably, most Google apps are compatible with smartwatches from Samsung, Apple, and Fitbit.

The Pixel Watch boasts an impressive array of features. This includes contactless payments, turn-by-turn directions, and music control. Also, it is made using high-quality stainless steel and glass. Google also offers a myriad of impressive wristbands for the Pixel Watch. However, the Google Pixel Watch costs more than its already-established rivals.

The smartwatch will be available for purchase in the US and several other regions. However, the watch is unlikely to appeal to Apple fans since it will not pair with iPhones.

Google director of product management Sandeep Waraich attributes this limitation to Apple giving its own watches exclusive access to important features like messaging. So, even if the Pixel Watch pairs with iPhones, it won't be able to access any of these features.

Google will sell its latest Pixel 7 series smartphones in 17 countries starting next week. The base Pixel 7 carries a price tag of $599. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, will set you back $899. The latest Pixel 7 series duo will help Google tighten its grip on the smartphone market. It will be interesting to see whether the Pixel Watch helps Google gain skyrocketing popularity among consumers.