Samsung is at the forefront of the foldable smartphone segment. However, other smartphone manufacturers are sparing no effort to dethrone the Korean tech giant.

According to a couple of new patents Apple recently won, it is safe to assume that the company is working on a foldable iPhone. Aside from Apple, search engine giant Google might also be gearing up to unveil its first-ever foldable phone in the coming months.

The newly launched Pixel 7 series and last year's Pixel 6 lineup helped Google to tighten its grip on the smartphone market. Pixel fans continue to heap praises on the camera setups of the Pixel 6 and 7 series smartphones. Also, the Pixel-exclusive features have garnered huge popularity among users.

Now, we are restlessly waiting for a long-rumoured Pixel series smartphone dubbed the Google Pixel Fold. However, the American tech firm hasn't confirmed that it is working on a foldable Pixel smartphone. Still, the Pixel Fold has been subject to a lot of leaks lately.

In fact, the internet is teeming with speculations surrounding the Pixel Fold. Some recently discovered internal code changes recently indicate that the Pixel Fold might boast the "Flip to Shhh" feature. This is also a major sign that the Pixel Fold's launch is right around the corner.

The internal code was found (via 9To5Google) inside the Digital Wellbeing app's stable version. The code can be seen under the "pref_auto_dnd_enable_foldable_summary" string. This implies that Pixe; Fold users will not be able to turn on "Do Not Disturb" unless they fold and put the phone face down on a flat surface.

There will be a soft vibration as soon as "Do Not Disturb" is activated. We can find a similar code used in Pixel 7 and other Pixel devices without the foldable part. So, this code implies Google is on the verge of unveiling the highly anticipated Pixel Fold.

Past leaks claim the Fold will sport a 7.57-inch OLED main display. Also, it will feature a 5.6-inch cover screen. Under the hood, the handset might pack a Tensor G2 chipset. Moreover, this processor could be paired with 12GB of RAM.

The internal display will reportedly deliver a 1,840 x 2,208 pixels resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits. It will be interesting to see the Pixel Fold will be priced.

Pricing will play a vital role in helping Google compete with Samsung and other foldable phones available on the market. For now, Samsung has strong control over the foldable smartphone segment.