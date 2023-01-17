Google is reportedly prepping to announce its first-ever foldable smartphone dubbed the Pixel Fold. The search engine has been trying to keep key details of its foldable handset under wraps without any success.

The upcoming foldable phone from Google has already made multiple appearances online in the form of leaked renders. Aside from this, the rumour mill has been producing all sorts of speculations surrounding the Pixel Fold.

As if that weren't enough, a case model of the Pixel Fold has now popped up on the internet. The recently leaked case model gives us an idea of the upcoming foldable device's physical hardware.

Moreover, the case model gives some further insight into the Pixel Fold's internal display, hinge, as well as physical hardware. YouTuber Dave2D got his hands on what looks like Google Pixel Fold's case model.

According to Dave2D, the case model is "dimensionally accurate" to the foldable device Google is currently working on. Regrettably, this model does not include any smartphone hardware.

Yet, it gives us a glimpse into the upcoming Pixel Fold's shape and design. Interestingly, the overall design showcased in this case is similar to the design revealed in previous leaks.

The case model suggests the device will be unbelievably thin at just 5.7mm. In other words, the Pixel Fold will be about 0.6mm thinner than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 in an unfolded form.

It also shows how the device looks in closed form. Apparently, the screen of the Pixel Fold will be wider than the Galaxy Z Fold devices when it is closed.

Moreover, it looks like the inner display of the Pixel Fold will feature thicker bezels than most modern handsets. As a result, the device's front shooter will not be embedded in the display using an under-display technology.

The device's bezels measure around 5-6mm. Moreover, 9To5Google shared a mockup of the device featuring supposed bezels.

The video also reveals the purported Pixel Fold's hinge. It looks like the Pixel Fold will eliminate the gap which is visible on Samsung's devices. So, it is safe to assume that Google's foldable will close completely flat.

Also, this is a major sign that the American tech giant might use the waterdrop style hinge popularized by the Oppo Find N2. In fact, Samsung is reportedly planning to adopt the same design for its Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Notably, the waterdrop style hinge minimizes the visible display crease. According to Dave2D, the Pixel Fold will feature a Find N series-like hinge.

The video suggests that the top left and bottom right of the sides will house the speakers for better stereo sound regardless of the orientation.

However, Samsung's foldable phones normally have speakers at the bottom and top of the left side when folded. The Oppo foldable device houses the speakers at the bottom.