The long-rumoured Google Pixel Watch is expected to take the smart wearable realm by storm. Google is sparing no effort to keep details about its upcoming smartwatch under wraps, but to no avail. Vital pieces of information regarding the Pixel Watch have been popping up left and right lately.

Some of the key aspects of the Google Pixel Watch have surfaced online in recent months. Amid the lack of official confirmations, details of the Google Pixel Watch price have been tipped.

Google's maiden wearable is slated to launch this fall. In other words, the Google Pixel Watch will launch alongside the Pixel 7 series smartphones.

A 9To5Google report has shed light on the Pixel Watch pricing for the US market. Furthermore, the report suggests that the Pixel Watch will be available in two variants. These include an LTE and a Bluetooth-only version.

The Google Pixel Watch price in the US is set around $399, according to a source familiar with the matter. Notably, the LTE-ready model will carry this price tag.

Regrettably, details of the Bluetooth-only model's price are still scarce. However, GizmoChina suggests that it will be easier on the pocketbook as compared to the LTE model. For comparison, Samsung sells the LTE version of its Galaxy Watch 5 for $329.

The higher-end Galaxy Watch 5 Pro carries a slightly steeper price tag of $499. Likewise, the Apple Watch Series 7 LTE version will set you back $499. For this price, you get the cellular-enabled variant.

If this speculation proves to be true, the Pixel Watch will be locking horns with high-end smartwatches from other popular brands. Unlike the Galaxy Watch, Google will reportedly use recycled stainless steel for the watch's case. However, the Pixel Watch isn't likely to have a layer of premium sapphire crystal glass on top.

Google is tipped to announce the Pixel Watch during the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones launch event. So, this reiterates past leaks that claim the smart wearable will go official this fall.

However, this will not be the first time Google will release two notable products side by side. To recap, the company launched the Pixel Buds Pro alongside the Pixel 6a back in July.