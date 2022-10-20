Google hosted the Made by Google event to unveil a myriad of products, including its maiden smartwatch. Dubbed Pixel Watch, the American tech giant's first-ever smartwatch gained significant attention.

However, unlike the Pixel 7 series duo that also broke cover at the aforesaid event, the Pixel Watch wasn't subjected to a teardown until now.

Much to the delight of those waiting for a detailed video teardown of the smart wearable, iFixit has done exactly that. The first-ever teardown of the Google Pixel Watch gives us a glimpse into the circular smartwatch.

First off, iFixit loosens the adhesive by heating the top glass. According to the folks at iFixit, the top glass was surprisingly loose. However, there was some grip as they peeled off the last bit.

This is a significant sign that the IP rating isn't just a gimmick. For those unaware, the Pixel Watch has a 5ATM water resistance rating. The stainless case of the smartwatch seems to have a slightly raised lip.

The next step in the teardown involved getting rid of the screen. However, it was important to get the battery out before removing the screen.

As part of this process, iFixit removes the Premium haptics vibrator and applies heat to the smartwatch's underside to remove it, but it is still attached.

This reveals the display cable and allows iFixit to fully remove the screen. However, the 294mAh battery pack is secured by more screws, which are eventually released.

The next task involved removing the Speaker. Interestingly, the teardown shows that only the grill/mesh is directly attached to the component and not the case.

After that, the optical sensor and the depth sensor are removed. The optical sensor is designed to read notches on the side-mounted crown.

There are health sensors attached to the motherboard using several screws. As a result, the back glass can be easily replaced. However, iFixit couldn't remove the side button and the crown.

Also, iFixit couldn't test the port from the stainless case. In other words, the buttons of the Google Pixel Watch are virtually unreplaceable. However, the Pixel Watch has a removable back that Apple introduced on its Apple Watch after nine generations.