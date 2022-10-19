Apple recently came under fire from iPhone fans and its rivals for the lack of innovations in its latest iPhone 14 series models. Apparently, the American tech giant brought awe-inspiring features only to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Now, another iOS 16 bug seems to be affecting the newly launched iPhone 14 series models. For those unaware, the latest iPhone lineup comprises the standard iPhone, iPhone 14+, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

Much to the charging of iPhone 14 users, the new iOS 16 bug is affecting all the aforesaid models. The latest report suggests iPhone 14 series users receive a "SIM Not Supported" message on the devices.

To make things worse, the screen freezes for a short time after this message pops up. Notably, Apple has clarified that the existing issue is not related to any hardware.

Moreover, the company said it is sparing no effort in a bid to investigate the matter. In the meantime, Apple is urging iPhone 14 users to ensure their software isn't outdated.

Amid the ongoing investigation, the Cupertino-based tech giant has provided steps iPhone 14 users can follow when encountering a bug. First off, users should wait for about two minutes to see if the pop-up automatically disappears.

In case the pop-up message doesn't disappear after a couple of minutes, users should immediately visit an Apple Store without trying to restore their device. Alternatively, they can go to an authorised service provider capable of offering technical assistance.

To recap, an equally annoying iPhone 14 bug was haunting Apple a couple of weeks ago. This bug made the camera of the iPhone 14 Pro Max vibrate every time users tried accessing third-party apps.

Moreover, the iPhone 14 Pro Max model was subject to 5G signal-related issues not long ago. However, Apple rolled out an update to resolve both issues that haven't surfaced online since.

The iOS 16.1 update is slated to release by the end of this month. The new update will reportedly boast multiple changes, features, as well as bug fixes. The recently released iOS 16.0.3 update is also aimed at fixing some bugs as well.