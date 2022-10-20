Samsung has a reputation for offering 108MP cameras on Galaxy S Ultra phones. However, it looks like the Korean smartphone giant is on the verge of breaking the tradition with its Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung is reportedly planning to use a mammoth 200MP camera on its upcoming flagship offering. Notably, the company has previously provided one of its 200MP camera sensors to rival manufacturers like Xiaomi.

Now, Samsung is prepping to jump on the 200MP camera bandwagon with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. While nothing is set in stone yet, rumours are rife that the Galaxy S23 series will break cover in early 2023.

However, unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra or the S22 Ultra, the upcoming S23 Ultra will not be able to naturally capture photos at maximum resolution (200MP).

Some reports suggest the handset will use the pixel binning process to capture photos at 12.5MP. As a result, the phone will offer better image quality even in low-light conditions.

Also, users will be able to shoot at full 200MP pixel resolution. However, tipster Ice Universe claims Samsung will not bring the 50MP mode to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Interestingly, leading smartphone brands like Moto and Xiaomi offer their users the ability to shoot 50MP photos. So, the Galaxy S23 Ultra might allow users to capture 12.5MP pictures with limited zoom-in capability.

Nevertheless, 12.5MP pictures will be smaller in terms of size and take less space on the device storage. Alternatively, the Galaxy S23 Ultra users will be able to take 200MP pictures that will use more storage space.

For those unaware, 108MP pictures take up to 4-5 times more space on the Galaxy S22 Ultra as compared to images captured using the default 12MP mode.

In other words, the 200MP mode on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will produce extremely large pictures. So, offering a 50MP mode would have been an excellent solution, but Samsung has reportedly decided not to do so.

This vital piece of information regarding the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra's photography department is likely to disappoint tech-savvy customers. Regular customers, on the other hand, aren't likely to care about the device's imaging capabilities.