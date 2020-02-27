With Huawei practically banned from doing business in the US with the trade restrictions, its Android devices ship without a key feature. While most of the default functionality of the operating system is still intact, international versions of its devices do not have access to Google Mobile Services. Now, it is reportedly applying for a license in a bid to partner with the Chinese manufacturer once again.

Currently, the only workaround is to sideload apps or download the missing stuff from unofficial app markets. Just recently, the internet search company warned users of potential security threats its presents. However, if Google gets approved, all existing Huawei devices should be able to update their systems to get them back to how it should have been.

Android and Google Play vice president Sameer Samat confirmed that the company processed its application with the US government, as reported by Android Authority. While this move is evidently a favourable step forward for the Shenzen, China-based group, it is not clear how long the process would take. Reports point out that Microsoft also applied for the same license and was cleared to supply its Windows operating system and services to Huawei Laptops.

Meanwhile, Huawei consumer group CEO Richard Yu notes that the company will immediately update the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro for full compatibility with Google's apps and services. The flagship series launched late in 2019 without Google Mobile Services. As much as reviews praised its impressive technical specifications and outstanding imaging capabilities, it failed to gain a foothold outside of China.

Nevertheless, programming experts came up with ways to circumvent the ban and reinstall the missing features. Owners who preferred to keep the smartphone in its default state can still download some apps via the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) platform, but it is not as comprehensive as what Google can offer.

Prior to the trade ban, Huawei was already moving up the ladder to rival the popularity of Apple and Samsung. With premium quality and feature-packed devices in its lineup, it would only be a matter of time before it will overtake the two. With Google Mobile Services reinstated, there is a chance the upcoming P40 and P40 Pro will ship with it on board.