Android 14 DP2 (Developer Preview 2) has divulged a myriad of exciting features of the highly anticipated OS update. Google is slated to release the next Android update in the coming months. Ahead of the launch, the search engine giant has rolled out the Developer Preview, which reveals some key features of the upcoming update.

Android 14 OS expected release date

Google is expected to unveil a slew of exciting products at the Google I/O 2023. The company has confirmed that the event will take place on May 10. Google is likely to unveil the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet, alongside other devices at the impending event. Aside from that, the Mountain View, California-based technology company could showcase the Android 14 operating system at the event.

Android 14 OS is still in the development stage, but Google recently released the Developer Preview 2 programme. Furthermore, the company could release a Public Beta soon after the Google I/O 2023. Likewise, a stable public release could roll out in the fall (September 2023) after Google has tested a few beta versions of the OS. In the meantime, let's check out some of the Android 14 features.

Enhanced Note Keeping

Taking to Twitter, freelance journalist Mishaal Rahman recently shared several note-keeping features in Android 14 Developer Preview 2. According to Rahman, Android 14 will offer multiple permissions that will enable assistive apps to take notes within other apps. Moreover, there's permission that allows users to capture screenshots within an app and edit them in the Note app.

A couple of more Android 14 (DP2) findings in this thread 👇: pic.twitter.com/uKDJvJ8Kq9 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 4, 2023

Also, Android 14 will add Pixel devices-like screenshot shortcuts to all smartphones. This feature comes in handy for capturing screen content and accessing it in the Notes app for editing.

Improved Companion device sync

In a separate tweet, Rahman revealed that Android 14 will bring major improvements to the companion device's sync capability. In other words, a phone running Android 14 OS will support improved connectivity with other devices like earbuds and a smartwatch. Also, data transfer between devices will be improved to deliver seamless connectivity.

However, Rahman did not find the improvement in the companion device sync to be useful. Nevertheless, more smartphone manufacturers are likely to take advantage of this functionality.

Motion Predictor

Motion Predictor is quite an interesting feature. Rahman believes it will come in handy for gestures performed on input devices such as trackpads and assist stylus drawing pads like Wacom. The feature predicts future tasks based on gestures. On the downside, only devices that have motion predictors are likely to get this feature, according to a MySmartPrice report.

High contrast text support in Material U

Notably, Android 14 OS could support high-contrast text in Monet theming engine. The high-contrast text will help users with limited vision. To recap, high-contrast text in Material U wasn't legible when the dynamic colour engine was used. It is worth noting that the dynamic colour engine is capable of changing the system colours based on the colours of your wallpaper.

Now, Android 14 OS will ensure that high-contrast text is displayed correctly even when the dynamic colour engine is turned on.

Lock screen customisation

Apple added the lock screen customisation option with the iOS 16 update, which supports multiple devices including the current-gen iPhone 14 series. With Android 14, Google is following in the footsteps of the Cupertino-based tech behemoth. The new update will allow users to choose from basic colours, wallpaper colours, custom clock settings, themed icons, and more.

While a few third-party themes and apps support lock screen customisation, some of these customisation options will be accessible within the Android 14 OS itself.

Improved Share Sheet

The share sheet that pops up every time you click the share button for a media file varies from brand to brand. In fact, the share sheet fully depends on the apps and devices. Google will probably standardise the share sheet with the Android 14 OS update. Also, the company could improve the options available in the share sheet.

The Android 14 DP2 suggests the share sheet will become a standalone app with the same options and features across various apps and custom UI. Also, it will simplify the process of selecting and re-selecting media files. Other notable features include add/remove text previews, scrollable image previews, and an additional row of apps.

Improved Pin privacy

Android 14 will make entering your phone's PIN in public safer by introducing a new "enhanced PIN privacy" setting. The Enhanced Pin Privacy will be located under the Screen Lock settings. The feature will block the animation while you enter the pin. As a result, the number animation that shows up on your screen when entering the pin will be disabled. So, anyone standing next to you will not be able to guess your pin.

Notification LED flash

A lot of Android phone manufacturers have already integrated this feature into their interface. Surprisingly, Google had not incorporated it into its Android operating system until now. However, that's about to change with Android 14 as the company will finally hardwire the notification LED flash feature into its operating system. You can head to Settings to turn on/off LED alerts for app notifications.

Regional support

With Android 14, Google is bringing improvements to regional support. As a result, preferences available to users will be based on their locations. For instance, users can choose between Sunday or Monday as the first day of the week. Similarly, they can implement the English measurement system or metric across the device. The new OS also brings improvements to region-based language customisation.

Satellite connectivity

Last year, Apple introduced a satellite-based SOS calling function on the iPhone 14 Pro series. In a tweet, Google's senior vice president for Android, Hiroshi Lockheimer, confirmed that the company is working on satellite connectivity for Android. Furthermore, Lockheimer said the feature could be included in the next Android version (Android 14).

Wild to think about user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites. When we launched G1 in '08 it was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working. Now we're designing for satellites. Cool! Excited to support our partners in enabling all of this in the next version of Android! — Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) September 1, 2022

Cloned apps

Android smartphone makers have been offering the app cloning feature for a while now. However, it has been missing from the Android OS. Google is expected to add this feature in the latest Android 14 OS. Users will be able to clone apps on their Android phones even if the brand doesn't support the feature. This feature is useful for those who have two accounts on the same platform like Telegram and WhatsApp.

Android 14 is likely to boast a myriad of other useful features such as improved security, health connect, and restricted media access for apps. Aside from this, the upcoming Android OS could bring the much-awaited back gesture preview feature.