Ever since Google failed to make a big impact with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL last year, it seems to have shifted its resources and focus on the Pixel 4a. Much like the previous generations of its budget-friendly smartphone series, the upcoming model is supposedly on the right track, as hinted by sources. Originally, hinted for a May release, but with big annual events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this has reportedly been moved to Monday, Aug. 3. However, there might be others that would make their debut soon.

While the internet search company's other products and services have seen various measures of success, its wearable devices lineup continues to struggle. Nevertheless, Google's development team is supposedly working on new cutting-edge technology. Even after its initial attempts on mixed reality experiences, the team appears ready to expand the catalogue with even more devices.

Some of the items listed include a smartwatch with a digital screen paired with analogue hands and a pair of sunglasses with holographic icon projections. These two are assigned to its Interaction Lab managed by senior Google researcher Alex Olwala. The VR controller that produces sensory feedback and a temporary tattoo that can turn the user's skin into a touchpad is funded by the Google Faculty Research Awards.

Perhaps the biggest roadblock majority of tech companies face right now is the ongoing health crisis. As healthcare systems with the help of their respective governments enforcing precautionary protocols, teams are now using virtual platforms when working on their projects. As detailed by the Wall Street Journal, Google hopes to keep it this way until July 2021.

Approximately 200,000 contractual and full-time employees will need to work remotely until a major medical breakthrough is discovered against SARS-CoV-2. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed this through an email which partly reads: "To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don't need to be in the office."

For the tech industry, there is a lot to anticipate from Google despite it being relatively silent over the past few months. Major announcements could be made soon after the launch of the Pixel 4a. This might be strategically intended to follow major presentations from Samsung and Apple next month and September.