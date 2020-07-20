Camille Gottlieb, granddaughter of Hollywood legend and Princess Grace of Monaco, has announced that she is newly-single.

Camille Gottlieb opened up about her dating life in a Q&A session with her Instagram followers, and said that she would rather be alone than in "bad company." The youngest daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco and Jean Raymond Gottlieb made the revelation when one of the fans asked whether she was dating anyone, but didn't divulge any further details about her ex-partner or her past relationship, reports Daily Mail.

The Monegasque royal said that she was happily single, and "assumed it was better to be alone than in bad company." When her fans further pressed her to disclose her idea of an ideal partner, the 22-year-old said she preferred tall men, but shared experiences with a partner were the most important thing she was looking for. She added that nobody had caught her eye as yet.

As Camille was born out of wedlock, she is not in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne, unlike her half-siblings Louis Ducruet and Pauline Ducruet. During coronavirus lockdown, she isolated with her mother Princess Stephanie, and Pauline at their home in Monaco.

Meanwhile, a member of the Monegasque royal family has been tested positive for COVID-19 illness. Months after the reigning monarch, Prince Albert II, recovered from the respiratory disease, his eldest child has been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, daughter of Prince Albert and his ex-girlfriend Tamara Rotolo, revealed her diagnosis in an IGTV video titled "My Covid-19 Experience from the Heart." In the video shared on Instagram last week, the 28-year-old said that she had been social distancing, only going out for groceries and wearing a mask. She also said that she is now feeling okay and doing a lot better, adding "I think the worst is behind me."

Jazmin is the eldest child of reigning Prince of Monaco, but not in the line of succession as her parents were not married at the time of her birth. As her mother's divorce with ex-husband David Schumacher had not been finalised at the time of her birth, she could not have been legitimised for accession even through the subsequent marriage of her biological parents. However, she is entitled to inherit a part of her father's personal fortune, estimated at more than one billion dollars.

Jazmin has a younger half-brother Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, who is also illegitimate, and two younger half-siblings Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carladès, and Jacques, Hereditary Prince of Monaco, who are in the line of succession.