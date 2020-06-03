Monaco's royal family came together in a high-profile event to open Place du Casino in Monte Carlo, but despite their elegant outfits, what stole the spotlight was the customised face masks they wore as a preventive measure against novel coronavirus.

Prince Albert, the reigning monarch, who was himself diagnosed with the COVID-19 illness in March, appeared for the event with his wife Princess Charlene who wore a mid-length floral dress with a cropped white blazer. His sister Princess Stephanie also made an appearance with her three children, Pauline Ducruet, Camille Gottlieb, and Louis Ducruet. Louis's wife Marie was also present on the occasion.

The royal twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella stayed behind at the royal palace.

For the public appearance, Prince Albert, 62, and Princess Charlene, 42, donned customised white face masks printed with the Grimaldi family crest. The other members of the royal family also wore the customised masks, some of them in black colour.

The Place du Casino, or casino square, has undergone extensive renovations and now features a larger pedestrianised area. The opening of Place du Casino is believed to be the most high profile outing by the Monegasque royals since the outbreak of coronavirus in Monaco. The annual Rose Ball scheduled for March 21 was also cancelled for the first time since its launch, as a preventive measure against the deadly pandemic.

It was supposed to be the 66th year of the glamourous ball which was launched by late Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly Hollywood actress Grace Kelly, in 1954. The ball, held in the Salle des Etoiles of Monte-Carlo Sporting, raises funds for the Princess Grace Foundation, which supports people and children in need by developing humanitarian and philanthropic projects.

The ball is organised by Princess Caroline of Hanover, daughter and eldest child of Grace Kelly. This year's ball was supposed to be themed on the Indian film industry -- Bollywood.

Albert was confirmed to be infected with coronavirus on March 19, making him the first known head of state to be tested positive for the respiratory illness. He was monitored by his personal doctor and by specialists at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre.