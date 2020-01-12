Graham Norton opened the first episode of his show of 2020 on BBC One with stars including Daniel Radcliff, Alan Cumming, Sharon Hogan and Miriam Margolyes. However, this time around the highlight of "The Graham Norton Show" on Friday was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit.

The TV host opened the show with his usual round of jokes about current topics. And, the one news that is making the headlines these days is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Their announcement on Thursday to "step down as senior royals" came as a rude shock to the royal family.

The family wasn't aware of the decision. It was reported that Queen Elizabeth II had asked his grandson not to announce the decision and to have a word with Prince Charles. It is also being said that the queen has given her courtiers 72 hours to solve the problem.

In all the drama Meghan has "fled" to Canada where she had left baby Archie. Harry however remains in London to ensure and strike a lucrative deal with the queen, Charles and Prince William for his family.

Graham Norton took this opportunity to make fun of the royal couple and also Prince Andrew, who has also stepped down from royal duties because of his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. Norton addressed the couple's decision in his intro, beginning with how some people come back after Christmas and "tell their boss to stick it", The Independent reports. He showed a photo of Harry and Meghan.

"In fairness, people have been expecting this from Meghan for a while. You win the lottery, then you quit," the show host said. He also added how the couple spent £2.4 million of public money refurbishing Frogmore Cottage in Windsor that was gifted to them by the queen.

"One of the reasons they wanted to leave the UK is the treatment they got from the press," he explained. "And you can't blame them..."

He then showed a photo of Meghan that drew attention from the tabloid press because of a small sweat patch under her arm. "Come on, you should be celebrating. At least one member of the royal family can actually sweat!" He was referring to Andrew who claimed that we is "physically incapable of sweating."