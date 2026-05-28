Self-proclaimed billionaire Greg Lindberg was sentenced to 12 years in prison this week after being found guilty of diverting $2 billion of policyholders' money from insurance firms he controlled. He was even caught attempting to bribe a state regulator, which was recorded on hidden camera. The cases are finally settled after seven long years.

The prison sentence closes two federal criminal convictions for the Yale-educated insurance entrepreneur. After his first bribery conviction in 2020 was overturned on appeal, Lindberg was again convicted in 2024 and later pleaded guilty to money-laundering charges.

According to Lindberg's lawyer Brandon McCarthy, the judge also directed the 55-year-old to pay restitution of $1.6 billion. While prosecutors sought a 14 ½-year prison sentence, McCarthy said that 'the reduced sentence Mr. Lindberg received reflects the historic and extraordinary efforts by Mr. Lindberg to pay policyholders—an effort that resulted in every US policyholder being paid in full.'

Prosecutors described the cases against Lindberg as 'one of the biggest insurance frauds in history.' He had acquired multiple small life-insurance companies, and developed a scheme to siphon at least $2 billion from their books to companies he controlled through loans involving affiliated companies.

Treating Insurance Companies as a 'Personal Piggy Bank'

Lindberg viewed the insurance companies as a 'personal piggy bank', using some of the diverted funds to support his extravagant lifestyle. He spent over $100 million on private jets, a 214-foot-long yacht, luxury real estate, and payments to women with whom he had or sought to have relationships.

In 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported on Lindberg's unique insurance-firm investment strategy and spending habits. The media outlet also later reported on his use of operatives to spy on women, most of whom he was dating.

Although North Carolina regulators initially allowed Lindberg's insurance companies to make loans to other companies affiliated with him, scrutiny of the arrangements heightened under a new insurance commissioner. Lindberg then allegedly tried to bribe the commissioner, who was secretly working with the FBI.

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Lindberg had claimed he was entrapped by the regulator, and that loans to affiliates are a common practice in the industry, adding that he did not use any insurance money to fund his lifestyle. The convict even added that he had invested over $500 million in his insurers.

The sentencing comes despite Lindberg hiring a Washington lobbying firm last year to seek a pardon from US President Donald Trump, according to records.

North Carolina regulators seized control of Lindberg's main insurers in 2019, which left policyholders in legal limbo for a long time, many of whom were retirees or conservative investors who purchased annuities.

Prosecutors believe the massive fraud affected hundreds of thousands of victims. They sought the harshest punishment, as some policyholders died waiting for funds, while others struggled with depression and medical bills.

Many policyholders eventually recovered their money in 2025 through repayments from state guaranty associations after the North Carolina insurers' liquidation. However, the US Department of Justice stated in a press release that Lindberg's conduct caused financial hardships for third-party entities and policyholders, with several of his insurance firms placed in rehabilitation.

The DOJ added that thousands of individual policyholders are collectively still owed over $1 billion, and a special master was appointed by the court to assist with the restitution process and distribution of funds to victims.