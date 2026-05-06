A JPMorgan insider has alleged that ex-banker Chirayu Rana sought an eye-watering eight-figure settlement from the Wall Street giant before filing a sensational – and now heavily disputed – lawsuit accusing a senior female executive of turning him into her personal sex slave. With fresh claims and counterclaims surfacing almost weekly, the case has become one of the most closely watched scandals in global finance.

The allegation, first reported by the New York Post on 6 May 2026, adds an explosive new dimension to an already extraordinary case that gripped social media and financial circles in equal measure. Rana left JPMorgan in late 2024 and subsequently filed an internal harassment complaint in May 2025 seeking a multimillion-dollar severance, which the bank rejected. The New York Post further reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the demand escalated into eight-figure territory, a sum running to at least £7.7 million ($10 million), before Rana took his grievances to the courts. Neither Rana nor his legal team has publicly commented on those claims.

The Lawsuit That Went Viral

The case began on 29 April 2026, when the Daily Mail reported that a 'glamorous JP Morgan exec' had allegedly turned a male broker under her supervision into an 'office sex slave', with the story rapidly going viral. The lawsuit was filed in New York by an anonymous plaintiff, identified as 'John Doe' and later revealed to be Chirayu Rana, against JPMorgan Executive Director Lorna Hajdini.

Rana, 35, currently a principal at private equity firm Bregal Sagemount, previously worked at JPMorgan in its leveraged finance team. His professional background includes roles at Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, and The Carlyle Group. The complaint accused Hajdini of sexual assault, racial harassment, and systematic professional coercion, allegations that she, and her employer, flatly deny.

The Daily Mail's X post received over 43.9 million views and 20,000 likes in a single day. Within 24 hours, however, the story had transformed from a tale of alleged male victimhood into something far more complicated.

A JPMorgan executive allegedly used her power to sexually harass and abuse a junior male employee - drugging him, subjecting him to racial abuse and threatening his career. 🔗 https://t.co/ElPfnHCcZY pic.twitter.com/e89QJkqCxG — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 29, 2026

The Bank Strikes Back — and the Story Unravels

JPMorgan Chase initiated an internal investigation that included vetting phone records and emails of all employees. The bank found no evidence supporting the allegations, and a spokesperson stated: 'Following an investigation, we don't believe there's any merit to these claims.' Critically, numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, but Rana refused to participate and declined to provide facts that would have been central to supporting his allegations.

Hajdini categorically denied the allegations through her attorneys, saying she never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with Rana and had never visited the location where some acts were alleged to have occurred. Sources close to the bank described Hajdini as a top performer who had been unfairly targeted. One JPMorgan insider told the Daily Mail: 'We believed from the outset the allegations were fabricated. I just feel so sorry for Hajdini because she's so highly thought of here. I hope she can move on from this.'

It was also confirmed that the two worked under different managing directors. Hajdini reported to Brandon Graffeo, while Rana was supervised by Jon Wolter, meaning that she would not have had direct control over his pay or bonuses. This detail struck at the heart of the complaint's central premise, which alleged that Hajdini leveraged her seniority to threaten his compensation.

The Chatbot Trail and a Faked Bereavement

The credibility of Rana's account took further serious blows in the days that followed. Records from AskALawyerOnCall.com indicated that a user identifying as Rana sought advice from a legal chatbot approximately ten months before filing his lawsuit, describing a series of events that appear to contradict the claims laid out in his legal action against Hajdini.

According to transcripts from July 2024, the user claimed he was 'raped, sexually assaulted, harassed, and forced to do drugs' by a former boss, but repeatedly identified his alleged harasser as a 'he', standing in sharp contrast to the lawsuit naming Hajdini, a woman. The chatbot exchanges also referenced events purportedly occurring as far back as 2020, while Rana only joined JPMorgan in spring 2024.

Rana had also departed Bregal Sagemount on 2 April 2026, just over three weeks before he filed the lawsuit, with the firm confirming only that 'he is no longer an employee' and declining to share details about the circumstances of his departure.

The New York Post further reported that Rana had previously informed supervisors in mid-December 2024 about the supposed death of his father, Chaitanya, and that he needed time off from work to be with his family, stringing together various forms of paid leave in addition to five days of bereavement. Sources told the paper the account of his father's death was fabricated to obtain extended leave.

Ten months ago, Chirayu Rana went to a legal chatbot and asked about suing his former company for sexual abuse.



But key details were different.



Rana asked about Morgan Stanley, not JP Morgan. Rana worked for both companies.



He also made his abuser male rather than female.… pic.twitter.com/WgLqnh3Ao6 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 1, 2026

The Manhattan DA Closes Its Inquiry

The investigation against Hajdini has been closed by the Manhattan DA's office, with latest reports indicating that the accusations made by Rana were found to be insufficiently consistent for a criminal investigation to proceed. Rana's attorney, Daniel Kaiser, confirmed on 5 May 2026 that the DA's office had indeed closed the case, though he did not address the chatbot allegations.

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Rana has not retreated. On 4 May 2026, he presented an affidavit with additional first-person exhibits against Hajdini and claimed to be dealing with PTSD as a result of the alleged abuse. His refiled lawsuit, which reappeared on the Manhattan Supreme Court docket, included an anonymous witness statement alleging an incident involving a threesome. The bank rejected these new claims as equally baseless.

The civil case remains technically live in the New York courts, though the totality of evidence, a failed internal investigation, the DA's refusal to pursue criminal charges, a contradicted chatbot transcript, and the allegation of a faked bereavement, has placed the burden of credibility squarely on Rana's shoulders.

For Lorna Hajdini, who continues to work at JPMorgan Chase, the road to restoring her reputation has begun, but the court of public opinion moves on its own timetable.