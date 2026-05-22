The founder of a Minnesota non-profit organisation faces nearly 42 years behind bars for orchestrating one of the nation's largest pandemic-era scams. Aimee Bock, the head of Feeding Our Future, received her prison term on Tuesday following her conviction last year for conspiracy, fraud, and bribery.

Federal funds meant for hungry kids became a personal jackpot when she and her accomplices fabricated records for 91 million meals, walking away with a staggering $250 million (£186 million), the New York Post reported. Government lawyers painted a damning picture of the non-profit organisation, describing it as an open 'cash pipeline' for anyone prepared to file fake claims and hand over kickbacks.

The Scale of the Historic Scam

What started as a $3 million (£2 million) federal grant skyrocketed into a massive $200 million (£149 million) payday for Feeding Our Future by 2021. When local education officials grew suspicious of the sudden surge and tried to step in, Bock actually sued the state agency to keep the cash taps wide open. The scheme only came grinding to a halt in January 2022, when a massive joint raid by the FBI, IRS, and other federal authorities swarmed 26 locations across Minnesota, finally cutting off the money.

🚨 BREAKING: The mastermind behind the Feeding Our Future fraud scam in Minnesota has just been sentenced to 41.5 YEARS in prison



Holy CRAP!



Aimee Bock orchestrated the $250 MILLION scam during COVID, billing taxpayers for fake meals for children.



She deserves every single day… pic.twitter.com/9mLvDIkUfb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 21, 2026

The fallout from the scam has already led to 79 individuals being charged, resulting in more than 60 convictions so far. Highlighting the gravity of the damage, government lawyers cautioned that the fallout from her actions is immeasurable, profound, and will leave long-term scars across both Minnesota and the country, The Post reported.

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The Woman Behind the Scam

With the historic trial finally over and the massive scale of the scam exposed, a burning question remains: who exactly is the woman behind the nation's most audacious pandemic plot?

At 45 years old, Bock was the driving force behind Feeding Our Future, a Minnesota nonprofit created to provide hot meals to vulnerable kids, particularly in the local Somali community. Yet, despite sitting at the helm of a charity built to combat child hunger, she was branded by authorities as the true 'ringleader' of a plot that stripped vital food funding away from the very children who needed it most.

The Brutal Legal Battle for Leniency

Her conviction last year on every single charge—spanning conspiracy, fraud, and bribery—capped off a bruising and protracted legal battle. Fighting for leniency, her defence lawyer, Kenneth Udoibok, lobbied the court for a maximum sentence of just three years, insisting that Bock had co-operated with investigators and pointing the finger at two co-defendants whom he claimed were the true architects behind the scams.

Confronted with her actions in federal court, Bock confessed, 'I understand I failed. I failed the public, my family, everyone.' Her admission did little to soften the stance of former lead prosecutor Joe Thompson, who spoke bluntly outside the courtroom, stating, 'Aimee Bock did everything she could to earn this long sentence,' according to The Independent.

Masking a Sprawling Criminal Enterprise

Instead of backing down when investigators closed in, Bock went on the offensive. When local education officials challenged her skyrocketing budget, she hit the state with a lawsuit—a defiant legal manoeuvre that successfully protected her cash flow until federal agents finally swarmed and dismantled the entire network in January 2022.

🚨JUSTICE SERVED IN MINNESOTA FRAUD CASE‼️



Federal judge sentences Minnesota Feeding Our Future fraud mastermind Aimee Bock to 41.5 years in federal prison and orders her to pay more than $240 million in restitution.



Also pictured: Salim Said, her co-defendant and a key figure… pic.twitter.com/XWJPvE0Rh0 — Jay Gatling (@apinionsvary) May 21, 2026

Acting US Attorney Lisa D Kirkpatrick revealed that Bock and her convicted co-defendant, Salim Said, invented 91 million imaginary meals, using the resulting $250 million (£186 million) windfall to fund their own lavish lifestyles. According to federal prosecutors, the charity masked a sprawling criminal enterprise—using a children's lunch initiative as a front to manage an intricate network of fake distribution centres, forged student enrolment lists, and under-the-table kickbacks.

Betraying the American Public

'Aimee Bock, Salim Said, and others took advantage of a global pandemic to rob food programs, aimed at serving those in need, of hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars during a time when so many people were struggling,' said Ramsey Covington, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Chicago Field Office.

'Instead of overseeing the distribution of meals to low-income children, Bock's organization enabled meal site operators to commit fraud. This verdict is the product of dedicated investigators and prosecutors to bring accountability to those who brazenly stole from the American public. IRS Criminal Investigation is deeply committed to working with our partner agencies to combat these types of fraud schemes and ensure our American tax dollars serve their intended purpose,' Covington added.