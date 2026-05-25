Nearly four months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills neighbourhood, investigators have yet to name a suspect or confirm a motive. Now, a retired detective is raising a theory that reframes the entire case — suggesting the masked man captured on a doorbell camera at her front door may not have been the one calling the shots at all.

Lisa J Miller, a former law enforcement executive at the Colorado Attorney General's Office and a graduate of the FBI National Academy, told Fox News Digital that the abduction bears hallmarks of what is known in cybercrime circles as a 'wrench attack' — a tactic in which an overseas digital mastermind recruits a local criminal to carry out physical violence or kidnapping, bypassing the need to hack a target's accounts entirely.

A $5 Wrench and a Global Criminal Network

The term itself traces back to a 2009 web comic in which a security researcher, frustrated by encryption, jokes that it would be easier to buy a five-dollar wrench and beat the password out of someone. That darkly comic idea has since been adopted as a real-world criminal method, according to Miller, with organised groups blending online coordination with physical intimidation to extort cash from wealthy targets or their families.

Miller was careful to note, however, that the Guthrie case does not follow the textbook template. 'In the beginning of this Nancy Guthrie case, we're all taking a look at it, and we're seeing things that just didn't seem to fit,' she said. 'What we're seeing with Nancy Guthrie is not a typical wrench attack.'

🚨🔎🚨 A NEW theory in the unsolved suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie is a so-called wrench attack.



The emerging trend is a combination of a "mastermind" plotter sitting at a computer, probably overseas, and street-level thugs hired locally to carry out the abduction and… pic.twitter.com/nEsOUbvfbf — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) May 21, 2026

The 'Porch Monster' and What the Footage Reveals

Central to Miller's analysis is the individual she has taken to calling the 'porch monster' — a masked, gloved man caught on a Nest doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door, both on the morning of her disappearance and on at least one earlier occasion, according to sources familiar with the footage. The FBI released that footage as part of its public appeal for information.

Miller described the man's appearance and behaviour as that of a street-level operative rather than a sophisticated planner. 'Look at his getup, look at how he carries his firearm,' she said. 'Yet there's some very sophisticated elements to this case that again falls in line with what we see in a traditional wrench attack.' In her view, the visible clumsiness of the figure on camera is consistent with a hired local thug, while the broader coordination of the crime suggests direction from someone far more technically capable — and likely operating from a country with no extradition treaty with the United States.

Ransom Demands and What the FBI's Actions May Signal

Miller also weighed in on the ransom communications that emerged in the days following Guthrie's disappearance. At least one demand was later exposed as fraudulent. Derrick Callella, a 42-year-old California man, was arrested for sending what authorities believe was a fake ransom demand to the Guthrie family. A trial date for Callella was subsequently scheduled for 23 June at the federal courthouse in Tucson.

But Miller argued that not all early communications should be dismissed outright. She pointed to the decision by the FBI to have Savannah Guthrie and her siblings record video appeals directed at their mother's captors as a significant indicator. 'I don't think for a minute... that the FBI would have put Savannah Guthrie [and] her family through the trauma of recording those videos if they did not believe that there was something real behind these videos,' she said.

Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente says blood splatter on Nancy Guthrie's front porch shows she was still alive and coerced out of her home by a lone abductor — who isn't a "sophisticated criminal."



"He was sort of bumbling his way through this, and he made other mistakes, and I… pic.twitter.com/6VnsMyXgLQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 10, 2026

Sheriff's Office Stays Cautious

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not confirmed Miller's theory. In a statement cited by Fox News, a spokesperson said: 'The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not received any reports referencing "wrench attacks" in our community. The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains active and ongoing. When there is a significant update, it will be shared publicly.'

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously expressed confidence that an arrest will eventually be made, saying: 'I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case.' DNA recovered from inside Guthrie's home has since been transferred to the FBI for more advanced analysis, though the process, Nanos noted, 'moves at a snail's pace.'

Nancy Guthrie, born on 27 January 1942, is described by family members as mentally sharp and independent, though she has limited mobility and requires daily medication for a chronic condition. Her disappearance has rattled the tight-knit Catalina Foothills community and prompted a combined reward of over $1.2 million (£893,000) for information leading to her recovery. If Miller's theory holds any weight, it also raises broader questions about an evolving threat — one where cybercriminals no longer need a keyboard to cause harm.

The FBI's tip line remains active, and the Guthrie family has said it continues to work with law enforcement and remains hopeful.