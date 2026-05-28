A senior CIA official who allegedly invented a military career as a Navy captain and Air Force test pilot used that fabricated identity to secure high-level agency promotions, then requested and took home $40 million (£30 million) in gold bars over five months before a routine audit triggered internal alarms.

David J. Rush was arrested on 19 May and charged with criminal theft of public money after FBI agents searched his Virginia home and recovered roughly 303 one-kilogram gold bars, $2 million (£1.5 million) in US currency, and 35 luxury watches, according to federal court filings.

The case goes far beyond theft. According to the FBI affidavit, Rush built his entire government career on a lie.

A Fabricated Identity That Fooled the CIA

Rush claimed on government applications that he was a decorated Navy Reserve captain, a graduate of the US Air Force Test Pilot School, and the director of a 145-person, 18-aircraft joint Army/Navy weapons test organisation. None of it was true.

Military records show he was never a pilot and held no Federal Aviation Administration licences. His actual Navy role was as an information systems technician, and he was honourably discharged in February 2015 as a lieutenant. He also listed degrees from Clemson University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on applications for employment and security clearance. Registrars at both universities told the FBI they have no record of Rush ever attending their schools.

Despite these fabrications, Rush was hired on his third government application in 2009 and eventually rose to Senior Executive Service rank with Top Secret/SCI clearance. He allegedly maintained the false identity for nearly two decades.

$40 Million in Gold for 'Work-Related Expenses'

Between November 2025 and March 2026, Rush made multiple requests for large quantities of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars, claiming they were for 'work-related expenses,' court documents state. His employer was unable to locate the gold or account for its intended use.

When FBI agents searched his home on 18 May, the gold, the cash, and the watches were all there. A portion of additional funds was also found in a storage space near Rush's office.

Fake Military Service, Real Government Pay

The alleged fraud extended beyond the gold. Rush told his employer he was still actively serving as a Navy Reserve captain through September 2025, a full decade after his discharge. That false claim earned him 744 hours of paid military leave worth roughly $77,000 (£57,500), the FBI alleges.

A Vetting System That Missed Everything

In a joint statement, the FBI and CIA confirmed that Rush was arrested after the CIA's own internal investigation flagged 'potential violations of law.' CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred the matter to the FBI for criminal investigation.

But the case exposes a troubling gap in how the US government screens and monitors employees with access to classified information and public funds. The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency runs a background check programme called 'continuous vetting' that is designed to catch exactly this kind of fraud. In Rush's case, a fabricated résumé, fake credentials, and the steady removal of tens of millions of dollars in gold apparently went undetected for years.

Rush is currently held in federal custody. A judge denied his initial request for release, and his detention hearing has been postponed to 5 June.

The $40 million in gold that Rush allegedly took home was funded by US taxpayers. The question now is how one person with a fake identity managed to take it all without anyone noticing.