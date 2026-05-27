The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84‑year‑old mother of NBC Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has taken a chilling new turn, deepening fears around one of the nation's most closely watched kidnapping cases. A former police officer has now publicly warned that the person responsible may be 'a dangerous person' driven by motives far more disturbing than money or fame.

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Branded 'A Dangerous Person' In Expert Warning

As the case enters its fifth month without an arrest or confirmed suspect, retired law-enforcement officer Charles Brewer has challenged one of the most widely discussed theories surrounding the alleged kidnapping, namely that the abductor was primarily motivated by Savannah Guthrie's celebrity status or financial gain.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Brewer suggested investigators and online sleuths may have been focusing too heavily on ransom theories instead of considering the possibility that the suspect had a more personal or violent motive. According to Brewer, the absence of meaningful ransom communication has raised major questions about the true purpose behind the abduction.

'If this truly was a celebrity-targeted kidnapping connected directly to Savannah Guthrie, why has there been no meaningful ransom communication?' Brewer asked during his analysis.

He later described the alleged kidnapper as 'a dangerous person', warning viewers that the case may involve someone far more calculated and unpredictable than initially believed.

Nancy Guthrie Case: What We Know So Far

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills area on 1 February 2026. Authorities quickly determined the circumstances were suspicious after discovering blood evidence, signs of forced entry and disabled security equipment at the residence. Investigators believe she was abducted during the early-morning hours.

Surveillance images later released by the FBI showed a masked individual outside the home shortly before Nancy vanished. Investigators said the suspect appeared to tamper with the home's doorbell camera before the kidnapping occurred. The individual was reportedly armed and carrying a backpack during the incident.

Despite months of investigation involving the FBI, local authorities, forensic analysts and extensive media coverage, no arrests have been announced. DNA evidence recovered from the scene remains under analysis, while investigators continue reviewing surveillance footage and public tips.

What Is The True Motive Behind Nancy Guthrie's Abduction?

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Brewer's comments have intensified public debate over whether the kidnapping was truly financially motivated. Early in the investigation, ransom notes demanding millions of dollars reportedly surfaced, though authorities later questioned the legitimacy of some communications tied to the case.

Some criminologists and former investigators now believe the abductor may have specifically targeted Nancy Guthrie herself rather than using her connection to Savannah as leverage. Others have speculated the suspect could be someone familiar with the family's routines or neighbourhood layout, particularly given the apparent planning involved in disabling cameras and approaching the property undetected.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie has reportedly become increasingly frustrated with the pace of the investigation. Recent reports claim the television anchor has privately spent more than $500,000 on private investigators and security experts in an effort to locate her mother after growing dissatisfied with communication from local law enforcement.

Nancy Guthrie remains missing, and investigators continue urging anyone with information to contact the FBI or local authorities immediately. For now, Brewer's warning that the suspect may be 'a dangerous person' has only deepened fears surrounding one of the nation's most closely watched kidnapping investigations.