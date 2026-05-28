A disturbing new twist has sent the already explosive D4vd case back into overdrive online, with fresh claims raising serious new questions over where Celeste Rivas Hernandez may have actually died.

For months, public attention has remained fixed on David Burke's Los Angeles home and the Tesla prosecutors say later contained Celeste's remains. But now, a private investigator reviewing surveillance footage has publicly claimed there is no visible evidence showing Celeste entering or leaving that property at any point.

Investigators Now Looking Beyond the LA Home

The latest conversation began after a private investigator connected to public discussions around the case claimed surveillance footage from Burke's Los Angeles property did not show Celeste arriving at the home or leaving it.

Even more striking was the investigator's claim that no footage appeared to show her body being moved from the property to the Tesla where prosecutors later allege her remains were discovered.

Instead of focusing solely on the Los Angeles address already tied to Burke, many began questioning whether Celeste may have been staying somewhere else nearby before her disappearance.

The theory remains unverified and has not been confirmed by law enforcement. But because the footage reportedly showed no trace of Celeste at the main property, online discussion moved almost immediately toward the possibility of a separate location.

That speculation intensified within hours, with users across TikTok and Reddit sharing screenshots, timestamps and old videos in an attempt to piece together Burke's movements.

The Nearby Property Now

A separate address located just minutes from Burke's Los Angeles home has now become the focus of intense online scrutiny.

Users on Reddit claim Burke filmed multiple TikTok videos there and also appeared in several clips with Celeste inside the property. Internet investigators began comparing background details including kitchen interiors, wall décor and framed artwork, arguing that several images appear to match.

The address has since become one of the most discussed details surrounding the case.

Online users also noted the property was allegedly listed for rent earlier this year around the same period Celeste was reported missing.

That timing has led to even more speculation, with some theorising the second location may have been used privately and separately from the main home already mentioned in court filings.

Questions Around the Tesla Timeline

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Another part of the latest online discussion centres on who may have been the last person seen driving Burke's Tesla before prosecutors say Celeste's remains were later found inside.

The private investigator hinted publicly that they may know the identity of that individual, posting a message saying: 'You do not get answers unless you ask questions.'

A close associate of Burke has since become the subject of fresh speculation from social media users, though no official accusations have been made and authorities have not publicly named any additional suspects connected to the Tesla timeline.

Prosecutors have already laid out serious allegations in court filings, including murder, unlawful mutilation of human remains and abuse-related charges.

The D4vd case has already generated massive discussion online due to the seriousness of the allegations and Burke's rising public profile in music.

Others have urged caution, warning that viral theories can move far faster than confirmed evidence.For now, prosecutors continue building their case using physical evidence, digital records and the court filings already made public.