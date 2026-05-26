A former Waco attorney who repeatedly sexually abused a young boy over three years was released from jail on 25 May 2026 after serving just 29 days of a 60-day sentence.

Adam Dean Hoffman, 49, walked out of McLennan County Jail at 8:01am that morning, freed early for good behaviour under a 'two-for-one' credit system applied by the jail. His release came roughly four weeks after Visiting Judge Roy Sparkman had already rejected a more lenient 30-day plea arrangement as insufficient, doubling it to 60 days in open court.

The case has since convulsed Texas politics, drawn national attention, and put the state's Attorney General on the defensive during a fiercely contested Republican Senate primary.

Three Years of Abuse, One Mistrial, and a Deal That Shocked the Courthouse

Hoffman and the victim's family had been part of the same social circle for years. The two boys, Hoffman's son and his best friend, met at a martial arts class and became close. According to testimony at Hoffman's first trial, the abuse took place during sleepovers at Hoffman's China Spring home from April 2019 to April 2022, beginning when the victim was six or seven years old. The boy reported the abuse when he was ten. Hoffman also showed the child sexually explicit videos on his tablet, which formed the basis of the displaying harmful material charge.

This is Adam Hoffman. He repeatedly raped a Texas boy — for nearly three years — dozens and dozens of times.



Tomorrow morning, May 25th 2026, he will be released from McLennan County Jail after spending just a few weeks there. He will not be required to register as a sex… pic.twitter.com/SYuRpqs3TY — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) May 25, 2026

Hoffman was originally charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony in Texas that carries a potential life sentence without parole. His first trial, in June 2025, ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked 7-5 in favour of a guilty verdict.

With a second trial on the table, the McLennan County District Attorney's office was not in a position to prosecute. DA Josh Tetens had previously conferred with Hoffman after his arrest, before Tetens was elected DA, and recused himself entirely. The case fell to the office of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

What Paxton's office offered in April 2026 startled observers inside and outside the courtroom. Prosecutors proposed that Hoffman plead guilty to two Class A misdemeanours, indecent assault and displaying harmful material to a minor, and serve a single day in jail. In exchange, the felony charge would be dropped and Hoffman would face no requirement to register as a sex offender. Judge Sparkman rejected the one-day element outright, raised the sentence to 60 days, and asked Hoffman to resign his membership of the Texas State Bar. Hoffman accepted the revised terms. He can reapply for his law licence after five years and retake the bar exam.

'My Son Deserved Protection': The Victim's Mother Speaks

The sentencing hearing on 27 April 2026 was not a quiet procedural event. The victim's mother, who initially told Judge Sparkman she was willing to accept the plea deal, delivered a statement in court that described what the case had cost her family. She presented Hoffman with a Bible, embossed with his name and the words 'Truth that set you free,' and read a message from her son: 'I forgive you.' By the close of proceedings, her position had shifted.

In a statement read aloud at a subsequent press conference, the mother described the plea process as a betrayal. 'Knowing my son didn't want to testify again, they pushed the deal through with or without approval,' she said. 'That is not justice. That is manipulation. That is betrayal.'

She added: 'My son deserved protection, instead every authority protected his abuser.' Paxton's office later issued a written statement through Assistant Attorney Generals Brenda Cantu and Dorian Cotlar, explaining that the boy had made clear he would not voluntarily testify at a retrial, and that without his testimony a prosecution would be 'difficult, if not impossible,' given the defendant's constitutional right to confront his accuser.

A Plea Deal That Became a Texas Senate Weapon

The political fallout arrived fast. State Representative Pat Curry, a Waco Republican, called the outcome 'a travesty of justice' on the record. Jeff Leach, chairman of the Texas House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence, formally invited Paxton to appear before his committee to explain the disposition of the case. As of publication, Paxton had not responded to that request. Leach was direct: 'When it comes to protecting victims and survivors, this is black and white. You are either with victims and survivors or you are against them.'

Read more Who is Ken Paxton? Trump's 'True MAGA Warrior' Pick Faces Child Sex Abuse Case Scandal Who is Ken Paxton? Trump's 'True MAGA Warrior' Pick Faces Child Sex Abuse Case Scandal

U.S. Senator John Cornyn, who faces Paxton in the Republican primary for Cornyn's own Senate seat, moved quickly to make the Hoffman deal a centrepiece of his campaign. Cornyn posted on X: 'Predators who commit these crimes tend to repeat them over and over again, until stopped.' His campaign followed with attack advertising describing the plea as offering Hoffman 'only one day in prison and no sex offender registry as a favour to Nate Paul's lawyer,' a reference to Hoffman's prior legal work. The Texas Tribune reported that conservative commentator Tom Giovanetti, president of the Institute for Policy Innovation, labelled it 'an Epstein-style deal' on X.

Governor Greg Abbott responded to the wider structural problem the case exposed, proposing the creation of a dedicated state prosecutors' unit to handle cases in which elected district attorneys around Texas have conflicts of interest and must recuse. Hoffman's case illustrated exactly that gap: because the local DA was conflicted, the case defaulted to an AG's office whose prosecutors were operating in a politically charged environment with an unwilling child witness.

Adam Hoffman is free, his licence is temporarily suspended, and the system that let him walk has only grown louder in the weeks since.