Anna Kepner's killing aboard a Carnival cruise ship is back in the spotlight after newly unsealed FBI court transcripts revealed DNA evidence prosecutors say directly links her 16-year-old stepbrother, Timothy Hudson, to a violent sexual assault before her death.

The 18-year-old Florida cheerleader was found dead inside a stateroom on the Carnival Horizon in November 2025, hidden beneath a bed and covered with life jackets.

Hudson, now being tried as an adult, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse charges as disturbing details from the federal investigation continue to emerge in court.

DNA Evidence Becomes Centrepiece in Kepner Case

Federal prosecutors told a Miami judge this week that semen recovered during Anna Kepner's rape examination showed a 'high probability' DNA match to Hudson. According to the newly unsealed transcript, prosecutors believe Kepner was sexually assaulted before being strangled inside the cabin the two shared during the family cruise.

Assistant US Attorney Alejandra Lopez said the teen likely died from mechanical asphyxia after being held in a chokehold for several minutes. Prosecutors alleged the pressure was so severe that Kepner's eardrum burst.

Court records also revealed investigators ruled out another person who had consensual sexual contact with Kepner during the trip after his DNA did not match evidence collected by the FBI.

CCTV Footage, Phone Data Outlined In Federal Hearing

Prosecutors said surveillance cameras showed Hudson entering their shared stateroom at around 7.35 pm on 6 November 2025, and Kepner entering at around 7.38 pm. Kepner was reportedly still active on Snapchat shortly after 8 pm, but she was never seen leaving the room again.

Around 10.13 pm, Hudson was allegedly captured on surveillance video peeking into the hallway before exiting the cabin alone.

Trigger warning-



The cause of Anna Kepner's death was determined to be mechanical asphyxia. An autopsy showed that Anna had been pinned down and forcibly raped. It likely took 3-5 minutes for Timothy Hudson to strangle Anna until she was dead.



Anna left dinner on November 6,... pic.twitter.com/Rib8NHdR3M — Rose (@901Lulu) May 27, 2026

Investigators also used cruise ship WiFi tracking data to argue Hudson later carried Kepner's phone to another deck and discarded it near a trash area. The phone was eventually recovered by a cruise employee.

When housekeeping staff entered the room after the ship returned to Miami on 8 November, Kepner's body was discovered wrapped in a blanket beneath the bed.

Stepbrother Allowed To Remain With Family Before Trial

Despite the graphic allegations, a federal judge declined to jail Hudson ahead of trial. The 16-year-old will continue living with relatives in Florida under GPS monitoring and strict supervision conditions.

Prosecutors argued Hudson poses a danger to the public, especially because children live in the same home where he is staying. Defence attorneys responded that he has followed every release condition since his February arrest and is not considered a flight risk.

Anna Kepner's 16 year old stepbrother accused of raping and killing her on Carnival cruise ship leaves court — he will remain free for now while the judge reviews options. pic.twitter.com/MuFKfs56NQ — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 27, 2026

'He's going to show up in court and he's not going to hurt anyone while he's out,' Evan Kuhl said. The case moved to adult federal court in April 2026, dramatically raising the stakes for Hudson, who could face life in prison if convicted.

Hudson and his lawyers were approached by media outside the courtroom after the 27 May hearing as he was being taken to the transfer vehicle. However, his defence team denied to make any further comments.

Anna Kepner Remembered As Family Awaits Trial

Anna Kepner was a senior cheerleader from Titusville, Florida, who planned to attend the University of Georgia after graduation. Friends and classmates have been actively remembering her on social media as outgoing, funny, and fiercely confident.

According to reports, Kepner's car was decorated with flowers as a tribute by her friends and classmates.

Her father, Christopher Kepner, has publicly criticised the court's decision to keep Hudson out of jail while awaiting trial. The federal trial is currently expected to begin in September 2026.