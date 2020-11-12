"Grey's Anatomy" season 17 premieres this week with a two-hour crossover event titled "Station 19." When the show returns the following week, it will be back to its stand alone storyline and feature some interesting developments in the professional and personal lives of fan-favourite doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. So, want to find out what is coming next? Here are spoilers for episode 3 of the latest instalment of ABC's long-running medical drama.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" Season 17 Episode 3.]

When "Grey's Anatomy" premieres this week, the show will feature a "whole new world" replicating our real world in the pandemic era. The doctors will be working as frontline workers trying to contain the situation and meet new challenges.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 17 episode 3 will see the effects of pandemic unfold as they hold the front. The episode is titled "My Happy Ending" and it will see doctors deal with the challenges of the coronavirus outburst, according to the official synopsis on Spoiler TV.

The forthcoming segment is expected to bring anything but a "happy ending" as Meredith, Bailey and their team of doctors face their new reality and try to adapt to it. At the same time, they must deal with a difficult patient, who is familiar to them.

In addition, the show will see the new interns finally join hospital ranks and they will be handled by their new-in-charge Dr. Koracick. Elsewhere, Dr. Link is busy in an important surgery of a sex therapist.

As the doctors are flooded with COVID-19 cases, the world is going into a lockdown. The one person who is going to be affected the most is Maggie. Amid all the chaos, there is a new romance blossoming. Maggie finds happiness in virtually connecting with her old pal Winston.

Fans must note that spoilers remain scarce. They can expect more details when the network unveils a promo for episode 3 after the premiere this Thursday.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 17 episode 3 airs Nov. 19 at 9:00 pm ET on ABC.