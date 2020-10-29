The long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" could soon come to an end. Series star Ellen Pompeo, who plays the titular role, hinted that the upcoming season 17 maybe the last.

Ellen Pompeo, who is known for her role as Meredith Grey in the series, sat down for a chat with Variety, where she dropped the bomb. "We don't know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it," Pompeo said in her interview with the outlet.

"Grey's Anatomy" premiered in the year 2005. The show revolves around Pompeo's character and her fellow residents at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The show became an instant hit and a household name after its launch, breaking several viewership records of the years. Now, in its 15 years run, 16 seasons, and more than 360 episodes, Pompeo is hinting that the upcoming seventeenth season might the end of the series. Currently, the show is the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history.

On several occasions, the creator of the series made it clear that the show will end when Meredith decides to depart.

"You know, I'm just weighing out creatively what can we do," the 50-year-old actress said. "I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don't know that this is the last year? But it could very well could be."

"Grey's Anatomy" is set to debut its season 17 this November. When it returns for the new season it will be tackling the coronavirus pandemic and featuring some stories inspired by our real-life heroes. Pompeo promises that season 17 is the "best season ever."

"I'm really, really, really excited about this season. It's probably going to be one of our best seasons ever. And I know that sounds nuts to say, but it's really true," Pompeo said.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 17 is set to premiere on Nov. 12 with a crossover episode, "Station 19." The spoilers have begun to roll out and it suggests that doctors of the hospital are going to a battle situation with the COVID-19 outbreak. It will be a whole new world for the doctors out there.