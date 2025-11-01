The five-year wait is finally over. One Punch Man is back for its third season, and the stakes have never been higher. After season 2's curious cliffhanger, which saw Garou drawn into the side of the monsters, fans are desperate to know what happens next as he prepares to face the Hero Association.

So you don't have to wait any longer than you've already had to—or get spoiled—we're breaking down the release date and times for every One Punch Man Season 3 episode. Here is everything you need to know from the episodes already out, all the way to the finale.

When Does One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 5 Air? Full Release Schedule

Crunchyroll has confirmed that after the airing of the episode 0 recap special on 5th October, 2025, episode 1 of One Punch Man Season 3 launched on its scheduled release date of Sunday, 12th October, 2025.

New episodes are scheduled to drop weekly on the following dates, both in Japan and internationally:

One Punch Man season 3 episode 1 – 12th October 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 2 – 19th October 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 3 – 26th October 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 4 – 2nd November 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 5 – 9th November 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 6 – 16th November 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 7 – 23rd November 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 8 – 30th November 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 9 – 7th December 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 10 – 14th December 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 11 – 21st December 2025

One Punch Man season 3 episode 12 – 28th December 2025

Global Release Times: When to Watch One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 5

As confirmed by Crunchyroll in a news post, the new episodes, including One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 5, will be released at the following times across key regions:

11:45pm JST

7:45am PT

10:45am ET

3:45pm BST

As with previous seasons, the Japanese broadcast (via TV Tokyo) will take place before international audiences gain access through simulcast streaming.

How Many Episodes Will One Punch Man Season 3 Have After Episode 5?

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to run for 12 episodes. This is based on both seasons 1 and 2 running for the same count.

Since anime studio JC Staff kept up the episode count when it replaced Mad House after season 1, it's safe to assume it will be a similar case for the third. Unless an official announcement extends the count, viewers should anticipate a straightforward 12-episode run covering the next major arc from the manga.

Where to Stream One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 5

All episodes of One Punch Man Season 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, which has confirmed worldwide distribution outside Japan. In Japan, the anime will first air on television via TV Tokyo shortly before arriving on streaming services.

In a statement reported by Anime News Network, One Punch Man Season 3 was also originally set to stream on Hulu from 12th October. However, Anime News Network has since added an update from Hulu that the release date has not been fully confirmed yet, but will be 'at a later date.'

While earlier seasons of One Punch Man have eventually been released on other streaming services like Netflix, we don't expect Season 3 to launch there until at least 2026.

What Is the Plot Leading Up to One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 5?

As revealed in its promotional trailers, One Punch Man Season 3 will adapt the highly anticipated Monster Association Arc from the manga. This storyline sees the Hero Association mobilise its strongest S-Class heroes against an organised army of powerful monsters, resulting in some of the most intense battles in the series to date.

Saitama, as always, finds himself caught between the chaos of these escalating conflicts and his own search for meaning in a world where no opponent can match his strength. Meanwhile, Garou continues to rise further as the 'scariest,' compared to Saitama being the 'strongest'—challenging not just the heroes but the very idea of what defines strength.

As the headline suggests, fans are looking for spoilers. Based on the manga's Monster Association Arc, the plot is about to explode. The first few episodes will likely cover the Hero Association's meticulous planning for their all-out assault on the Monster Association's headquarters. By the time One Punch Man Season 3 Episode 5 arrives, we should be at the very beginning of this massive raid.

Expect to see the full might of the S-Class heroes as they are deployed, splitting into teams to infiltrate the monsters' base. This episode could heavily feature heroes like Child Emperor, Atomic Samurai, and Flashy Flash beginning their individual battles. Meanwhile, Garou, who is already inside the base, will be continuing his own brutal journey, fighting monsters and growing stronger, all while being hunted by the heroes.

With the Hero Association's full-scale assault on the Monster Association headquarters kicking off, One Punch Man Season 3 is set to deliver the most intense battles the series has ever seen. As the S-Class heroes begin their infiltration and Garou continues his own dark evolution, all eyes are on Saitama.