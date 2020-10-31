Just like Tesla CEO Elon Musk, 49, who wants to make a colony on Mars, his girlfriend Grimes, 32, is making music with the help of artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes has collaborated with Endel, an app that uses artificial intelligence, to create an ambient soundtrack, "AI Lullaby." The soundscape is designed to put babies and adults to sleep. Grimes' new soundtrack blends vocals and original music from her with personalised sounds that uses algorithm in real-time.

Grimes spoke to The New York Times about the collaboration and told how her experience as a new mother helped her create the soundtrack. She used her and Musk's baby as a "sounding board".

Grimes added, "OK, wait, wait. I'm not insulting babies. I'm just, it's all very one vibe. I just feel like getting out of the like, 'Here's a zebra and a bear in, like, pastel colour tones' energy. That's just one very small sort of creative lens that things can be looked at through." She also said that babies "do have taste. They definitely like some things. They don't like other things. They fully have opinions."

Meanwhile, baby X is exposed to a full range of media. "I've watched 'Apocalypse Now' and stuff with my baby," Grimes revealed. "He's into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level."

X's taste also helped develop the lullaby. "The first version, there was too many sort of sharp bells, and it caused tears and just general chaos," she said, adding that as she continued to tweak the track, "X would smile more and stuff," Grimes added.

In addition to her music, Grimes has something in common with her five-month-old son – a single-letter nickname. C or Grimes shares X with boyfriend, SpaceX CEO, Musk.

The baby's full name is X Æ A-XII. Grimes and Musk made headlines after announcing the birth of their son and his very unusual name on Twitter in May.