A routine school outing in Bella Coola, British Columbia, turned into a terrifying ordeal on Thursday when a grizzly bear charged a group of students and staff from Acwsalcta School, leaving two in critical condition and injuring several others.

The attack occurred at around 1:46 p.m. on 20 November 2025 along a forested trail near Highway 20, a route frequently used by local families, school groups and visitors.

The sudden encounter sent shockwaves through the remote Central Coast community and triggered a major emergency response as authorities scrambled to secure the area and locate the animal.

The area, located on British Columbia's Central Coast, is home to a longstanding Nuxalk community and sits within a landscape where encounters with wildlife are possible. However, attacks of this severity are rare.

Terrifying Seconds as Bear Charges School Group

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS), the group was walking through a dense wooded corridor when the grizzly suddenly rushed toward them, striking multiple people before disappearing back into the brush. Witnesses described moments of chaos as children screamed, staff attempted to shield students, and several members of the group were knocked to the ground.

One parent told local media that her 10-year-old son felt the bear's fur brush past him as it charged forward — an experience she described as 'seconds away from disaster.'

Emergency Health Services confirmed that two individuals, including a male teacher, suffered life-threatening injuries and were airlifted from Bella Coola to a regional trauma centre. Two more were seriously hurt, while seven others were treated on-scene but did not require hospitalisation.

The severity of the incident led Acwsalcta School to close the following day. Counselling services were immediately made available to students and staff who witnessed the attack or narrowly escaped harm.

Immediate Emergency Response and Search for the Bear

RCMP officers and BCCOS conservation officers arrived within minutes of the first emergency call. The '4 Mile' forest and nearby river corridor were swiftly shut down as officials launched an urgent search for the grizzly.

By Thursday evening, the bear had not been located, and authorities had not yet determined whether it would be relocated or euthanised once found. The area surrounding the trail remains temporarily closed as officers continue to evaluate potential risks to residents, homes and community facilities.

Investigators are exploring whether the bear's charge was a defensive response — possibly triggered by a surprise encounter, proximity to a food source or the presence of cubs — or whether environmental stressors contributed to more aggressive behaviour.

The Nuxalk Nation issued community alerts urging residents to avoid wooded areas, stay indoors where possible and remain vigilant until officials provide further guidance.

Understanding Grizzly Behaviour and Trail Safety

While grizzly encounters are not uncommon in British Columbia, attacks involving large groups — especially schoolchildren — are rare. Wildlife experts emphasise that bears may react defensively when startled, particularly in dense forests where visibility is low.

Authorities issued reminders about essential safety practices for anyone using wilderness trails:

Travel in groups and make consistent noise

Carry bear spray and know how to use it

Avoid areas with limited sightlines

Stay alert for signs of recent wildlife activity

Local conservation officers stress that these precautions can reduce risk but cannot eliminate it, particularly during unpredictable encounters.

Community Focus Turns to Recovery

In the wake of the attack, the Bella Coola community is rallying around the injured and providing emotional support to the children who experienced the frightening incident. School leaders say restoring a sense of safety and routine will be an immediate priority as authorities continue to monitor the area and track the bear's movements.

The investigation remains ongoing, and residents are urged to follow all safety advisories until officials confirm the trail is secure.