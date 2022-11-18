A man from the US has left the internet divided after he arrived at his own wedding in a coffin.

The strange incident was filmed by one of the attendees at the wedding and later posted it on the short-video app TikTok.

The video shows the groom's friends carrying his coffin down the aisle as the man's partner and soon-to-be husband awaited his arrival. "Is this a funeral?? No, this is how my friend decided to walk down the aisle," read the text in the viral video.

The groom not only managed to scandalise the guests but irked social media users as well. He is being slammed left, right, and centre with several calling it a "disrespectful stunt."

"I would literally cancel this wedding," commented a user. "The disrespect, the audacity," wrote another. Some users even pointed out that the attendees carrying the coffin looked "embarrassed."

Groom slammed for walking down aisle inside coffin: 'Cancel the wedding' https://t.co/MLpnUBbU9R pic.twitter.com/1gN7v7Q3vR — New York Post (@nypost) November 15, 2022

"I need to see the bride," one viewer wrote (not knowing it was another man), "because if she isn't 3x as dramatic as him then I don't want any of it!"

"We would be divorced before we said 'I do'," commented another.

The clip has been shared on several social media platforms, including YouTube. The video has garnered more than 8 million views on TikTok.

The couple later posted a video on TikTok throwing some light on what transpired at the wedding. The man explained that he was trying to say "rest in peace to the old me because I wasn't a very good person in the past." His husband also chimed in and said: "I didn't know about it."

The groom who made the entrance in a coffin also mentioned that his husband was not happy with the stunt. "He didn't know about it, he wasn't very happy about it," he said.

He then added: "I'm crazy as hell, I don't give a f*** what nobody says about me, period. I live life each day to the fullest and we're extremely happy newlyweds and we love it."