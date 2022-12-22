While Rockstar Games remains tight-lipped about "Grand Theft Auto VI," news about the upcoming title occasionally makes it to the headlines. This time, eagle-eyed fans noticed what appears to be a "GTA 6" logo in a new "GTA Online" update while developer Coffee Stain North has been issued with a take-down notice by Take-Two for using part of the leaked "GTA 6" footage in a recent "Goat Simulation 3" trailer.

'GTA Online' update contains the 'GTA 6' logo

A future update for "GTA Online" features a car with iconography that was previously seen in the leaked "GTA 6" gameplay, as discovered on social media by a user going by the handle Gaming Detective, ComicBook reported. In particular, the same logo on a bottle of eCola shown on a soda machine inside a restaurant from the leaked "GTA 6" footage is also seen on the Hotring Everon truck in the "GTA Online" update. A lot of people are speculating that this connection between games could indicate more, but it could also mean nothing at all and simply represent the sharing of resources between the two projects.

Following the discovery of this link, a number of Grand Theft Auto fans on the internet expressed their belief that Rockstar Games purposefully included this emblem in GTA Online to allude to a "GTA 6" reveal. Rockstar fans are clinging to anything that would give them hope about a potential showcase for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, even if there may be absolutely no relationship between the two.

'GTA 6' leaked footage used in a 'Goat Simulator 3' trailer

Take-Two has issued a take-down notice to "Goat Simulator 3" developer Coffee Stain North for using leaked "GTA 6" material in a recent teaser, according to Eurogamer. The trailer introduces the NPC Shaun, who was shown being questioned about his work on Goat Simulator 3 in a playful setup.

Shaun bragged about having attended the "most prominent rag-dolling school in the world" while still admitting that occasionally he likes to sit on a bench and think about the big picture. Overall, the trailer contained relatively inoffensive material but what grabbed everyone's attention is the addition of leaked GTA 6 footage that surfaced earlier this year.

"I've other stuff in the pipeline, other, big game worlds. You can actually see me in some footage that was leaked a couple of months ago," Shaun said in the trailer, which then showed a shot of Shaun in an edited clip from the "GTA 6" leaks.