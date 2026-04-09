Just recently, Sony announced a price hike for the PlayStation 5, a move that will likely get potential buyers thinking. The bumped-up prices were announced on 2 April, and the new prices for each variant were as follows via PlayStation.com:

PS5 – £569.99

PS5 Digital Edition – £519.99

PS5 Pro – £789.99

The price change for the PS5 is a 19% increase from the previous suggested retail price. As for the PS5 Digital Edition, the new price has spiked by 21%, while the PS5 Pro rose by 13%, per BBC News.

Read more PS5 Pro Price Increase Forces Gamers to Pay Up To $150 More—Is Sony Charging Too Much? PS5 Pro Price Increase Forces Gamers to Pay Up To $150 More—Is Sony Charging Too Much?

The price adjustments are the latest after Sony's round of hikes last year. According to Piers Harding-Rolls, the latest round of price adjustments was inevitable. With the soaring prices of RAM and storage, the company had to do what was necessary to protect its slim hardware margins.

Hence, this is bad news for folks who are saving up to buy the PS5. In fact, some were hoping for price drops since its release in 2020. Unfortunately, the unanticipated price hikes may alter the plans of some consumers, who may opt to pass on the PS5 and instead wait for the PlayStation 6.

But the question is, there is the possibility that the PS6 may carry over those prices if not be more expensive. However, a leaker believes that may not be the case.

Reason Behind PS6 Cheaper Claim

A tech hardware leaker, Moore's Law Is Dead, alleged that Sony has specifically optimised the PS6 so that it will be more affordable. He claims to have seen the documentation and noted that the next PlayStation console will be cheaper to produce.

'I've seen it in documentation. Sony are designing the PS6 from the ground up to be cheaper to produce. Every little screw, the way they do the motherboard, the size of it, they are designing it to be cheaper to make than the existing consoles,' the leakers said via his YouTube video.

Further, Moore's Law Is Dead also claimed that the PS6 is likely to be cheaper than the PS5 Pro. He also weighed in on the rumoured PS6 handheld and suggested that it will also be more affordable than the base PS5 currently out in the market.

'I've run the numbers. It will be cheaper to produce as it's vastly smaller in size and has cheaper cooling,' he stated.

Waiting For the PS6 'Makes Sense'

There are several things to consider about this leak and the current price surge of the PS5 variants. Something worth considering is when the PS6 will be available.

Unofficially, it is expected to come out in 2027. However, the worldwide RAM shortage crisis and rising prices of hardware components have been singled out as factors that could potentially affect that timeline.

But considering it is the latest game console with updated features and components, the PS6 could be worth the wait. The lower SRP of the PlayStation 6 is welcome news. However, that has yet to come from Sony itself.

For gamers who cannot wait that long, then purchasing the PS5 at its current prices would be the best route. Some would rather enjoy the current PlayStation in the market, knowing they could potentially need to pay more for the PS6 once it does come out.

A twist to consider is that once the launch date of the PS6 is official, expect the price of the PS5 to drop at some point. Stores that have stocked up on the PS5 are bound to get rid of their old stock to make room for the PS6. This is a common cycle that consumers have witnessed in the past.

Given these scenarios, it may be best for gamers to stop and think if purchasing a PS5 right now makes sense. The PS6 may be far off, but the wait could be rewarding—especially when you consider the features, specs, and potentially a more reasonable pricing point once it comes out.