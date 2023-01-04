"GTA 6" is no doubt one of the most highly anticipated games, which is understandable considering the massive fanbase of its predecessor, "Grand Theft Auto V." Rockstar Games first confirmed the racing title's existence in early 2022 and that it is in active development.

While the developer did not reveal much about the game, it suffered a massive leak last year showing tons of videos of its gameplay. Despite the huge amount of information revealed by the leaks, it still lacks the more important details such as when fans can expect the "GTA 6" release date to arrive.

Thankfully, the latest reports hint at the possibility that "Grand Theft Auto VI" might be released in 2024, according to TechRadar. Here are the latest updates about the upcoming game.

Just to be clear, Rockstar Games has only announced that it is working on the game but offered no hints about when the "GTA 6" release date will happen. However, a recent report by Bloomberg said that current and former Rockstar staff estimate that "GTA 6" is still at least two years away from release, which suggests that it could launch in 2024 at the earliest.

In addition, Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive, appears to be expecting a substantial rise in revenue around this time. "Looking ahead, the combined company is expected to deliver a 14% compound annual growth rate… over the three-year period from Take-Two's Fiscal Years 2021 through 2024," the company said in a press release that detailed its Zynga acquisition.

This confidence could indicate that a new game release is in the offing, one big enough to sustain this degree of revenue growth. "There are only a handful of titles that can...provide management with the confidence to put out such a strong guidance; we believe there is at least one Rockstar IP set to be released by FY24," an analyst from investment banking firm Jefferies commented.

While there was no mention of a particular game, Grand Theft Auto fans can't help but hope this is likely the highly anticipated "GTA 6." It must also be noted that the 2024 anticipated spike in revenue also coincided with Tom Henderson's GTA 6 release date prediction.

Henderson is known for his mostly accurate "Battlefield" and "Call of Duty" predictions. The leaker expects the "GTA 6" release date to happen between 2024 and 2025.

"I think that a (real) announcement at the end of the year may be possible," Creator of Rockstar Mag Chris Klippel tweeted. "In any case, I don't see the game arriving before the end of 2024."