Michael Rooker took to social media on Sept. 4, Friday, to talk about his battle with COVID-19 and to share his realisation that it is futile to deal with it externally.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star took to Facebook to tell fans that he is still in isolation even after a subsequent COVID-19 test came out negative. He shared a photo of his test result as proof that he won the battle against the disease.

"If y'all aint figured it out by now why I've been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y'all out by saying I've been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y'all know it has been quite a battle," Rooker wrote.

In his post, the 65-year old actor wrote that "there ain't a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body." He said the "real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level." Rooker made this conclusion based on personal experience and not on some scientific study.

On his end, "The Walking Dead" actor shared that he did not take additional supplements like vitamins or other medication. He feared that they would damage his liver and kidneys and "they would have been gravely stressed."

"I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff....In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day," he continued. Ha also added that the disease made him feel "like crap or pretty dang good, semi human in fact."

"So, just so y'all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight... but bottom line, it ended up getting its a** knocked out! by my immune system. 1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots, and a left hook right upper-cut combination. End of story...," he concluded his post.

Rooker is among the many celebrities who won their battle against COVID-19. He joined Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Alyssa Milano, Bryan Cranston, and more.