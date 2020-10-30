Luxury fashion house Gucci has been receiving a lot of ridicule for its new designer snagged tights that are selling for a mouth dropping £146. The Italian fashion brand had social media users gawking at images of its pricey Black Distressed Tights on its seller websites SSENSE and Clothbase.

The item is listed and described as "stretch mesh tights in black. High-rise. Distressing throughout, Woven logo at elasticised waistband", Metro wrote.

Photos on the site showed models wearing stretch mesh tights that netizens say seemed to have been clawed by a cat. To add an even more worn and distressed look on the black tights, the designers made ripped ladders on the front and back of the leg as well as holes on the knees with snags and pull marks that run down the front leg. All of which could've been easily done by wearers on their own on a pair of tights that cost only £5.

Shocked social media users, shoppers and fashion watchdogs like Diet Prada say the designer tights look no different to any other holed and laddered pair they have in their drawers for many years.

Apparently, the tights have been sold out online on third party seller sites which have prompted thousands of comments along with netizens who immediately took to Facebook and Instagram to mock the overpriced item.

This is not the first time Gucci has been slammed for selling their so-called distressed items at a ridiculous price tag.

In September, the Italian label received the same ridicule when it released its "grass stained" denim dungarees which sold for £850. Last year, Gucci also earned much criticism for selling a pair of trainers that were made to purposely look worn and dirty for the price of £615.

The distressed look has luxury fashion brands going the opposite end to come up with their own take on the trend as designer Ralph Lauren had shoppers baffled when it advertised a pair of overalls covered in fake paint stains. The blue cotton boiler suit was creatively splattered with white and red paint all over with worn marks on the knees. The overalls had an eye-watering price of £620.