Kate Middleton made the guests at her "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" concert feel welcome and comfortable, according to guest Pauline Byrne, who gushed over the royal's warm and down-to-earth personality.

The gathering highlighted the royal's "Shaping Us" campaign, which supports early childhood development, and so she had invited professionals in the field as guests including teachers, kindergarten workers and midwives.

Byrne, centre manager for "Baby Basics" in Barry, South Wales, was one of the guests and she shared some behind-the-scenes details of the concert in an interview with People. She said of the Princess of Wales: "She has an aura about her. She has come from a very family-orientated background and if you have had that sort of upbringing you appreciate it more."

She added: "She has a lot of empathy and compassion. I think she doesn't take her life for granted. She must recognise that there are families who are not as fortunate and that your surroundings and resources actually shape how you develop in your adult life."

Byrne shared that she watched how Kate Middleton chatted and high-fived some scouts who were invited to the carol concert. She noted that despite her royal status, the princess "was so down to earth".

She explained: "Although their status is there and you respect them for that, you do feel (William and Kate) are a different generation and are showing what the royal family can be about. They are not as distant as some people can be. And most importantly, the (scouts) were at ease with her."

Byrne, a former midwife, also talked about Baby Basics, which is a volunteer-led project that supports new mothers and families who are practically and financially struggling to look after a new baby.

She said: "We are trying to break this myth that there are undeserving poor out there. The majority of people are in this situation through no fault of their own and we are trying to give dignity back to those people that they have lost."

Byrne said she is honoured that Kate Middleton acknowleged her centre as part of the "Shaping Us" initiative.

"It doesn't matter how big or small your center is, it's who you're helping at the end of the day. Specific families need this help for babies and young children. It is about the foundation and 'Shaping Us' is highlighting that. The fact that we are seen as part of that is a real honor in itself," she shared.

Another guest, Bianca Sakol from Sebby's Corner in north London, also gushed about the "Together at Christmas" carol concert earlier this month. She thought the "service was absolutely beautiful, absolutely perfect ".

"It is wonderful that she invited so many different organisations. It shows how important the early years is and all the work that baby banks are doing. For the early years to be put at the forefront of this is really special," she shared.

Kate Middleton chose the early childhood years as the theme for this year's "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" event because Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ.

"Christmas is a time when we celebrate the birth of a newborn baby. It is a reminder of how unique this time is and how precious those early years are, as we start to form our very first relationships, bond with those closest to us and explore the world in which we live," a representative for the Princess of Wales explained.

The spokesperson added: "It also signifies hope. As we look to the future, we hope our children will grow up in a happier, healthier, fairer, kinder and more tolerant world. A world based on love and compassion."

This is the third annual "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" that Kate Middleton hosted since its launch in 2021. The event took place at Westminster Abbey on December 8 and was broadcasted on ITV on Christmas Eve.