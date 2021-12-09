Kate Middleton's recent Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey included a subtle nod to her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the concert in a red dress by Catherine Walker, featuring a bow detail at the top that made it perfect for the festive occasion. She accessorised her look with a pair of sapphire and diamond fringe earrings that she borrowed from the British monarch.

The Art-deco style earrings in the Queen's collection originally belonged to her mother, the late Queen Mother who passed away in 2002 at the age of 101. Kate has borrowed the piece of jewellery from the Queen on previous occasions as well.

This time, she wore the danglers for the "Royal Carols: Together At Christmas" event she hosted at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday to reflect on "the extraordinary challenges we have faced in recent times and celebrating the acts of kindness that we have witnessed across the nation as communities pulled together to help each other and protect those in need." She was joined by her husband Prince William and other members of the royal family at the event, but the Queen herself could not join the festivities.

However, the Queen who was carrying out her official duties from Windsor Castle on the day, found a way to support the special concert. The 95-year-old donated some Christmas trees from Windsor Great Park to help decorate the Abbey for the guests, and also donated wreaths from her patronage the Royal Horticultural Society which would be later handed out to local schools.

The concert, which was filmed for broadcast by ITV, saw the Westminster Abbey choir singing carols in honour of the pandemic heroes. It also featured a performance from Ellie Goulding, who sang a rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Scottish singer Tom Walker, and "Bleeding Love" singer Leona Lewis, who sang "O Holy Night."

Prince William also took to centre stage to deliver a reading from Luke 2:1-7 during the service. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge shared a series of pictures from the event on their social media accounts with the caption, "What a special evening, seeing so many familiar faces, as well as meeting inspirational people who have gone the extra mile for their community in recent times."