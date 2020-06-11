Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have waited long enough and want to get married as soon as the coronavirus pandemic gets controlled.

A source has claimed to Us Weekly that Gwen Stefani and Black Shelton are eagerly waiting for the lifting of lockdown and social distancing measures so that they can have their dream wedding.

"COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families. Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted," the source said.

The power couple had seemingly started making wedding plans in March last year, as the songstress had begun "the formal process" to have her previous marriage to singer Gavin Rossdale annulled by Catholic church officials because "religion has always been extremely important to her." A source had told the outlet at the time that Stefani is "committed to getting the annulment, no matter how long it took."

It's been several months since then and the global pandemic has changed the 50-year-old's feelings about getting the annulment, as she wants to tie the knot with "The Voice" judge as soon as possible. However, she wants her family and friends to be there with her in person and therefore will wait until the situation gets better.

"Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn't wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom. It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision," the insider added.

Stefani was married to Rossdale from 2002 to 2016, while Shelton was wed to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. "The Voice" coaches started dating towards the end of 2015, months after Stefani separated from Rossdale. She had filed for divorce from Rossdale citing "irreconcilable differences," which does not constitute as grounds for an annulment.

Stefani and Shelton have been isolating at the latter's country home in Oklahoma with her three sons, Kingston James, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock, 11, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, six, all of whom she shares with ex-husband.