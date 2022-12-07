Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family amid reports that she is pregnant with his child.

The country crooner is already a stepdad to his wife's three sons from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. But he and the former "No Doubt" singer have always wanted to have their own child someday, and sources are saying that their dream has finally come true.

An insider told Life & Style in its Dec. 12 issue that the 53-year-old Stefani "wanted nothing more than to give Blake his own child" and so she "decided to give IVF another chance a few months ago." The source claimed that the singer had previously lost hope on IVF after failed attempts.

The couple failed to conceive naturally, so Gwen reportedly underwent numerous rounds of IVF treatments. There were no positive results and this took a toll on her mentally and physically. Doctors had warned her that "she needed to give her body a break."

"She'd get her hopes up after every round and get deflated when it didn't happen. She was so desperate to have a baby with Blake that she put pressure on herself, which was a lot for him to deal with, too. He hated seeing Gwen like that," the source said.

But despite it being "too emotionally grueling" she decided to give it one more try and this time their prayers were answered. The timing could not have been more perfect. Shelton is nearing the end of his stint as a judge on "The Voice" and this means he would have more time to devote to their baby.

According to the source, Stefani sported what appeared to be a baby bump when she hit the red carpet in a pink dress at the NYWICI Matrix Awards on Oct. 26.

"Friends are buzzing that at 53 Gwen is pregnant. She and Blake are said to be beyond overjoyed." Gwen and Blake are saying it's definitely a Christmas miracle that she finally got pregnant."

The insider hinted that the couple may be expecting a baby girl as Shelton already stacked up on "little pink cowgirl boots and a cowgirl hat." However, the couple has yet to confirm claims that they are pregnant.